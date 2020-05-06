CatalX Announces Partnership with Prime Trust

CALGARY, May 6, 2020 /CNW/ - CatalX Exchange (CatalX), Canada's premier digital asset trading exchange, today announced a strategic partnership with Prime Trust, a technology-driven financial institution providing infrastructure solutions for the digital economy. Through this partnership, CatalX joins a large list of Crypto Exchanges that have partnered with Prime Trust, such as Bittrex, Binance US, OKCOIN and many more.

CatalX (CNW Group/CatalX)

"We are pleased to welcome CatalX to Prime Trust," stated Sean Ristau VP of Technical Business Relationships & Major Accounts at Prime Trust. "As CatalX continues to grow in the Canadian market, we are excited to work with their team to process funds, settle transactions and maintain integrity of the compliance and back office systems."

Effective today, CatalX customers now have access to Prime Trust's PrimePay Digital Payment Services, and its leading payment processing technology for deposits and withdrawals. As part of this service, CatalX will also integrate Prime Trust's "compliance as a service" model, which enables Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) for all accounts, and adds another layer to its existing KYC and AML processes.

"In today's ever-evolving digital asset world, it's critical for our exchange to continue to be at the forefront of compliance, security and reliability while also delivering a seamless user experience," stated Justin Kim, CEO of CatalX. "Our partnership with Prime Trust builds on our already robust systems and processes, but also adds scalability and significant value to our growing base of customers from across the country."

About Prime Trust

Prime Trust is the technology-driven financial institution that provides financial infrastructure solutions for the digital economy. The firm powers exchanges, OTC desks, portals, platforms, brokers, investment advisors, exchanges, real-estate syndicators, and others with smart API solutions to create world-class financial services at scale. Services provided by Prime Trust include institutional and retail account types including custodial, IRA, trust, and escrow, along with funds processing, AML and KYC compliance, asset custody, transaction technology and tax reporting. For more information, visit www.primetrust.com.

About CatalX

Founded in 2017, CatalX has developed a trading platform customized for the Canadian market, under license from Bittrex—the premier U.S. based blockchain trading platform. With offices in Calgary and Vancouver, CatalX's mission is to be Canada's leading blockchain trading platform for virtual currencies and digital assets, while fostering a new generation of investors seeking to engage and manage their own financial future. Learn more at www.catalx.io.

