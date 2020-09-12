Catalans Dragons 12-28 Wigan Warriors: Returning fans not enough to inspire French hosts

Wigan Warriors saw off Catalans Dragons 28-12 on Saturday, as Super League welcomed back fans for the first time since March.

Crowds of 5,000 or lower are now permitted at sporting events in France but partisan support was not enough to inspire Catalans against the Warriors, who have now won their past five games in Perpignan.

Oliver Gildart, Bevan French and Joe Burgess ran in tries to put the visitors 18-0 up at the break, with the Warriors quickly casting aside their defeat to Hull Kingston Rovers last time out.

Catalans, playing for the first time since August 15, were unable to get to grips with Wigan after the interval either, and Burgess and Sam Powell put the Warriors in further control.

Julian Bousquet and Fouad Yaha went over late on to restore some pride for the home side, but it was an ultimately comfortable triumph for Wigan.

Victory takes the Warriors four points clear of fourth-placed Leeds, and they are level on 16 points with leaders St Helens and second-placed Warrington Wolves.