Catalans’ comeback thwarts Leigh’s quest for first Super League win

Leigh’s wait for a first victory since returning to Super League will go on for at least another week after a second-half turnaround from Catalans inflicted a 10th successive league defeat on the promoted Centurions.

Leading 18-6 with half-time approaching, they looked well placed to win their first game. However, a James Maloney try on the stroke of the interval halved the deficit and from there, Catalans responded superbly. Wour tries in the space of 10 minutes turned the contest on its head and put Catalans 36-18 ahead.

Leigh, who are searching for a new head coach after parting company with John Duffy on 2 June, finished with tries from Ben Hellewell and Ryan Brierley to underline their commendable effort, but they are fast in need of victories, not performances, to ensure they survive this season.

The Centurions began the better of the two sides, with Ben Reynolds, Matty Gee and Brendan Elliot scoring their first-half tries. However, Maloney’s try, after an earlier score for Josh Drinkwater, was a turning point.

From there, Catalans came to life. Samisoni Langi, Tom Davies and Benjamin Jullien all crossed in the blink of an eye to turn the scoreline on its head, before a sublime solo effort from Arthur Mourgue put real daylight between the sides.

Leading 36-18, that looked to be more than enough to ensure victory but to Leigh’s credit, they were able to set up a grandstand finish when Hellewell and Brierley crossed in quick succession.

However, Catalans just about held on to go to the table thanks St Helens’s game at Leeds on Friday being cancelled due to several positive Covid-19 tests among the home side.



