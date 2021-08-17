Your Cat Will Go Wild Over The New Nerf Catnip Disc Blaster



Nerf blasters were the peak of childhood fun, and there’s no reason that adults still can’t get in on the action — but we’re not here to talk about that. We’re here to talk about Nerf’s latest toy that was designed for cats. Your furry best friend is about to love catnip more than ever before, thanks to the disc cat toy that will make their next high even better.



Whether or not your cat likes to play with toys, something tells us they’re going to be very into the new Nerf Catnip Disc Blaster Cat Toy. The gun-like toy allows you to blast the catnip discs across the room, sending your cat into a frenzy to get their paws on it. It also has a laser, which will help you aim, as well as send your cat into anotherfrenzy.

“This toy was specifically designed to have your kitten enjoy a game of fetch while being rewarded for their hard work at the same time!” the description says.

You can get the Nerf Catnip Disc Blaster Cat Toy exclusively at Petco. For $14.99, you’ll get the blaster and three catnip discs to keep the fun going (even if one or two go missing). To get it working, all you have to do it open the top lid, add the catnip discs, close the lid, aim with the input laser, and pull the trigger. Even the moodiest of cats won’t be able to resist the fun! Keep in mind that you’ll need batteries, which aren’t included, to make the laser work.

Worried that you’re going to run out of catnip discs? You can buy them separately at Petco. A pack of six costs just $6.99, which guarantees the excitement never stops! Oh, to be a pet instead of a human …

