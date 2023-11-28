Cat Smith MP says Christian faith behind her ceasefire call

Labour MP Cat Smith has told how her Christian faith was behind her decision to defy Sir Keir Starmer and vote for a full ceasefire in Gaza.

Sir Keir suffered a major rebellion over his stance, with 56 of his MPs voting for an end to the fighting.

He backed pauses in the conflict to deliver aid to the war-torn region instead.

Ms Smith, who represents Lancaster and Fleetwood, said she feels "called upon to be a peacemaker" as a Christian.

She added: "I couldn't in all good conscience not vote for a ceasefire. My route to politics has been through my faith.

"I want to see peace across the world. I want to see peace in the Middle East.

"I believe that can only be brought about when the violence and fighting and war stops and when dialogue and political conversations and peace building happens.

"For me, a ceasefire has to be the first step."

The temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas has entered its fifth day after a 48-hour extension was agreed, with various hostages and prisoners freed.

Sir Keir said he wanted Labour to be "as united as we can" after a series of frontbench resignations over the issue.

The Labour Party has been contacted by the BBC for comment.

