Cat rescue in Erickson seeks volunteers

A Brandon woman with a heart for animals has begun a cat rescue program in her hometown of Erickson, where stray and feral cats are trapped, neutered and released, sometimes finding forever homes along the way.

Every year in Canada, it is estimated that hundreds of thousands of companion animals enter shelters, the vast majority of which are cats, the Canadian Federation of Humane Societies (CFHS) reports.

Cats are also less likely to be reunited with their owners than dogs, and once in shelter care, it typically takes longer to adopt out cats than it does dogs. Some cats are never adopted, and may be euthanized when they become ill, often due to stress. Sometimes, shelters can’t adequately care for new arrivals, which can also lead to euthanizing cats.

Michelle Dominey — who lives in Brandon but was raised in Erickson and often visits that community where much of her family lives — says cats are often overlooked, or even seen as pests in communities where their populations have boomed due to cat owners not spaying or neutering their animals or providing proper care for them.

“Everybody is concerned about dogs because they think cats can survive on their own. So, they just leave it until it’s a problem,” Dominey said.

Across the country, there are an estimated 5.4 to 9.6 million free-roaming cats, with 1.5 to 4.1 million of those being feral or unowned. The CFHS says that shelters across the country are near or at capacity for cats, and it is projected that more than 600,000 homeless cats in Canadian shelters do not find new homes each year.

Dominey has noticed that the stray cat population of Erickson, located 80 kilometres north of Brandon, has grown steadily over the past few years. Starting in April, she decided to do something to try to help both citizens in the community who are bothered by the number of stray cats and the animals themselves, who are simply trying to survive.

Other interested individuals quickly joined Dominey. A group of five dedicated volunteers humanely traps cats in the area and then brings them to a vet clinic to be spayed or neutered. Once they’ve recovered from their procedures, they’re released, unable to add to the stray cat problem by reproducing.

The CFHS identified sterilization as a successful solution to cat overpopulation. In a recent study, 70 per cent of respondents agreed that accessible spay/neuter surgeries (including subsidized and high volume ones) were the most important solution to this stray cat crisis.

Dominey also hopes that some kittens can be placed in new homes through the rescue.

“Right now, a lot of the cats are feral, so they can’t really be rehomed. They can probably be relocated into a barn, and we’re trying to find foster volunteers for that,” she said.

Erickson citizens have been supportive of Dominey and the cat rescue, she said. Many people have reached out to Dominey — both in person and on the group’s Facebook page, she said.

“People say, ‘I’m so glad someone’s finally doing this.’”

Although the group is still in its early stages, Dominey said she hopes that eventually it will find people willing to foster cats, even if it’s just for a short period of time after they’ve had their surgeries.

“We don’t have a lot of volunteers right now who are willing or who have a space for that, especially if they have their own animals,” Dominey said.

Volunteers are also needed to transport cats to their vet appointments to be spayed or neutered, she added, and ideally, she’d love to see people step up and offer to foster kittens until they find their forever homes.

But even people who can’t volunteer as fosters or to help transport cats to their medical appointments can make a big difference in the lives of stray and feral cats, Dominey said. Something as simple as putting out a bowl of cold water can ensure that cats don’t sicken or die from heat stroke, or from dehydration.

People who want to do even more can search the internet for how to put out winter shelters for them — something Dominey did this past winter.

“All I did was grab some storage containers, cut holes in them and put straw in. It helps the majority of them not freeze to death,” she said.

Stray Cats of Erickson is also accepting donations of kitty litter and cat food. The group’s GoFundMe page also accepts monetary donations at gofundme.com/f/stray-cats-of-erickson-fundraiser.

At the time of writing, $992 had been raised toward the goal of $3,000.

Miranda Leybourne, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Brandon Sun