Cat Person review – tense adaptation of the viral dating short story
The minefield of dating in the modern world is deftly explored in the first two acts of Susanna Fogel’s Cat Person. Adapted from a viral New Yorker short story by Kristen Roupenian, the film casts an eye across the impossible chasm between a polished digital persona and the warts-and-all in-person interaction; between the expectations and romantic approaches of Margot (Emilia Jones), a gen Z college student, and a millennial older man Robert (Nicholas Braun).
But the precision and economy of the story, with its needling doubts and queasy, churning-gut instincts, is lost in a third act that escalates into a lurid, messily violent generic climax that is both infinitely dumber and far less unsettling than the tense, uneasy courtship that precedes it.