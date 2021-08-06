Cat owners: have you experienced issues with pet illness related to cat food?

Photograph: John Edwards/Alamy

Certain batches of Sainsbury’s hypoallergenic cat foods, Applaws and AVA, were recalled by their manufacturer in mid-June after significant numbers of cats died from a mystery illness. The Royal Veterinary College (RVC) and the Food Standards Agency (FSA) believe the deaths could be linked to cat food brands, although they are yet to confirm the causes.

We would like to hear from anyone who has experienced issues with these cat foods, or pet food more generally. Do you think enough was done to warn pet owners?

