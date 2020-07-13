Cat returns home with note taped to collar from angry neighbour threatening to kidnap it

A note from an angry neighbour was stuck to Gandalf the cat (Wales News)

A cat returned home to its owner with a note taped to its collar from an angry neighbour who threatened to kidnap it.

Its owner was shocked to discover the three-page anonymous note stuck on the animal, which came with the message: “Stay away”.

The cat, called Gandalf, a white Bengal and Russian blue crossbreed, returned to the home of its owner, Chris, in Bridgend, Wales, with the note.

A note threatening to kidnap Gandalf the cat was taped to his collar (Wales News)

The handwritten message was stuffed into a plastic bag that was taped on to the cat’s fur and collar.

It read: "Please keep your cat at home. Your cat almost every day comes to my house, takes food from the table, scratches my sofa, spreads fleas in my house.

"I can't leave the windows in the house open. I'm honestly fed up.

“If I see your cat again at my house I promise I'll take him far somewhere.

"Your cat as well stays overnight in my house and sleeps in the kitchen. You better feed your cat."

The threatening three-page note was taped to Gandalf the cat (Wales News)

Chris, 27, and his girlfriend said they do not feel it’s safe to let Gandalf out of their home.

He said he has never received any complaints about his four-year-old pet before.

The couple recently put a “do not feed” message on their cat’s collar when they noticed he was getting a bit larger.

Chris said: "He is a bit of a nosy cat, he goes out and he does his rounds, as cats do. People know who he is in the area, he is very sociable and loves people.

Gandalf the cat's owners are afraid to let him outside their home after receiving the note (Wales News)

"Even if he does visit people, we have never had any complaints about him before. He spends nights and evenings in our house.

"He has a lovely character and me and my girlfriend have never had issues with him scratching our furniture."

He added that, contrary to the note, Gandalf is well looked after, "very well fed" and "certainly does not have fleas”.

Chris said: "I understand that it is cheeky of him to enter someone else's home but we also have had no knowledge or control over this up until now.

“He will now have to be kept inside for the rest of our time living here.”