'Cat and mouse game': how Citizen Lab shone a spotlight on Israeli spyware firm

Photograph: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

A 55-year-old political science professor based in Toronto might seem like an unlikely adversary for one of the world’s most controversial cyber-defence companies.

But as one of the foremost experts on surveillance techniques used by authoritarian regimes and head of the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto, Ron Deibert has been engaged in a stealthy cat and mouse game with NSO Group, the Israeli spyware company, for years.

Deibert and his team have used their novel research techniques – “pretty complex stuff” as Deibert describes them – to help expose how dozens of journalists, human rights activists, and senior government officials have allegedly been targeted by governments around the world who use NSO’s software to hack phones.

While NSO has insisted that its hacking software is only meant to be used by law enforcement officials to track down terrorists and other criminals , Deibert and his team have painted a different picture.

Citizen Lab’s investigations have alleged that Pegasus, NSO’s hacking software, appears to have been used against dozens of journalists, including a New York Times reporter who wrote a book about Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a staff member at Amnesty International, and an imprisoned activist in the UAE, Ahmed Mansoor, among others.

“We’ve seen repeatedly, and it’s an often overlooked element of this type of digital surveillance: the fear that an autocrat across the other side of the planet could be inside your very home, inside your pocket. It’s really disturbing,” Deibert said.

Citizen Lab has also helped to lay the groundwork for a landmark lawsuit against NSO by WhatsApp, the popular messaging app, which has alleged that the company’s software was used in 2019 to hack 1,400 users.

Relatively little is known, however, about the mix of technical expertise and detective work that Deibert and his team have used to conduct their research.

“There are parts of what we do that you want to remain stealthy yourself, mostly in order to not tip them off,” Deibert said. “Whenever one of our reports would come out … we would notice [how spyware companies] sometimes make changes to their infrastructure … to evade our detection.”

At least some of the engineers at the companies “see us as a kind of threat model,” he said. “They’re like ‘How can we prevent Citizen Lab from seeing what’s going on?’ So it’s a bit of a cat and mouse game.”

Deibert’s interest in the topic started when he was in graduate school in the late 1980s and was studying the international security implications of information technology. His work included a stint working as a contractor for the Canadian government, which was using satellite reconnaissance technologies to help in arms control verification. It opened his eyes to the “hidden underworld of government signals intelligence”.

“I was aware that there were tools and methods that allowed one to interrogate the internet directly that could gather evidence that was largely beneath the surface of it all. And these methods … weren’t being deployed for what I thought were these really interesting questions about abuse of power or attempts by governments and corporations to control the information space that we live in,” Deibert said.

In 2001 he established the Citizen Lab at the University of Toronto. The group’s mission – in the words of one researcher – is to investigate threats to the online communication of vulnerable populations, whether it is examining the use of commercial spyware, highlighting security concerns of the video conferencing app Zoom, or reporting on Chinese censorship of online chat rooms.

No single episode sums up the group’s unique approach better than the case they discovered in August 2018: a mystery hack that would later emerge as a possible clue in the state-sanctioned murder of a journalist.

That summer, Bill Marczak, one of Deibert’s senior researchers, called him with a startling discovery: an apparent live hack of an individual in Quebec from a server that the team believed was associated with Saudi Arabia. All the team knew was that the individual whose phone was apparently being hacked used two internet service providers, including an obscure one that was associated with a local university near Montreal.

Deibert and his team believed that Saudi Arabia had likely already gained access to the individual’s phone, and could be monitoring their calls, messages and emails.

Deibert sent Marczak to Montreal as the team started to search the internet and contact experts with an unusual question: who in the area might be of interest to Saudi intelligence?

“We had a list of several people. Bill literally set up meetings and talked to them. And it wasn’t until we met with Omar Abdulaziz that we were able to positively confirm that he was the target,” said Deibert.

At the time, Abdulaziz was a 27-year-old Saudi living in Montreal who was a known critic of Prince Mohammed. After he met with Marczak, Citizen Lab established how the alleged infection took place: Abdulaziz had erroneously clicked a link on a text message that had appeared to come from DHL in June, which he believed at the time was related to a protein powder he had ordered online.

Abdulaziz’s personal habits – including evening visits to the university gym – matched the pattern of movement Citizen Lab had established.

Marczak recalled the eureka moment when he realised the team had found who they were looking for.

“It was crazy … Weeks earlier I had been sitting on my couch scanning the internet, and then I was there, face-to-face with the human behind the data,” he said.

For Abdulaziz, discovering that he was apparently the victim of a hack helped him to understand the strange events that had occurred in the weeks after he received the text message, including the arrest of his siblings in Saudi Arabia.

“I had been wondering why they would jail them, they are not even involved in political activity,” Abdulaziz told the Guardian.

There was also concern for the people he was in close contact with, including a Washington Post journalist named Jamal Khashoggi.

The two had been discussing a sensitive online project to combat Saudi’s army of trolls. Still, Abdulaziz said he was not really that worried about his friend, a US resident.

“Who would dare harm him?” Abdulaziz recalled thinking.

It was not until 2 October, the day Khashoggi entered a Saudi consulate in Istanbul and never returned, that the possible significance of Citizen Lab’s discovery became apparent.

“I do believe that the work we were doing together played a major role in what happened to Jamal,” Abdulaziz said.

Deibert recalled the shock of hearing about Khashoggi, and the trauma he said Abdulaziz suffered imagining that their work had possibly cost Khashoggi his life.

Abdulaziz is now suing NSO Group in Israel, claiming the company’s software was used to hack him. The company has disputed the allegation but has declined to comment on specifics, except to say that Khashoggi was never personally targeted by the firm’s spyware. An NSO spokesperson said Abdulaziz had a “history of unfounded claims against NSO”.

In separate litigation involving allegations that 1,400 WhatsApp users were hacked using NSO software, the company has said it would defend itself, and has blamed its government clients for any potential abuses.

For Deibert, the Khashoggi case, and its links to Abdulaziz, has highlighted the connection between surveillance and threats of violence, since he believes Saudi Arabia was behind the alleged hack.

“Even though software typically can’t kill people directly in the way that bullets can, the end result is often the same, which to me means that we need to think about ways to properly control it in the way that we do in more traditional arms control regimes,” Deibert said.