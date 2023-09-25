Cat missing for 11 years reunited with owner

A woman has been reunited with her pet cat 11 years after reporting her missing.

Daisy the cat failed to return home soon after moving to the Caerphilly area from Dorset with her owner, Sian Sexton, in 2012.

But last week, Ms Sexton received a surprise phone call from a Caerphilly vet who said a cat microchipped to her had been brought into the clinic.

"I'm still in shock," the 43-year-old said.

Ms Sexton, who has since moved to Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cyon Taf, said she discovered Daisy had been living as a stray in Caerphilly for more than a decade.

She was taken to the vet by locals who were concerned about her health.

Daisy was "totally matted" and had cat flu, Ms Sexton said.

"She was sneezing and wheezing, and they [the people who brought her in] didn't think she would survive another winter being outside," she added.

At 17 years old, the same age as her sister Dory who is still owned by Ms Sexton, Daisy is responding well to medication.

"She's survived all this time and now in her final days she finally comes back to us," she said.

"Hopefully she can live out the rest of her days with us," she added.

Once Daisy is well enough she will be reunited with her sister and introduced to the two other cats in the household, Tillie and Sparkle.

"It will be really interesting to introduce them again. I wonder if they will recognise each other," Ms Sexton said.

She described Daisy as "very loving" and wanting lots of attention, despite living as a feral cat for so many years.

Ms Sexton and her husband will be moving to Bridgend soon, meaning Daisy "might have to be a house cat" from now on, she laughed.

"I don't want her to go missing again," she said.