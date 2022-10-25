Your cat knows when you’re talking to it, it’s just ignoring you

cat

If you think your cat is ignoring you, the chances are it probably is as scientists have proven that the animals do know when their owner is talking to them.

However, while scientists have finally answered the question of whether or not your cat knows when you are calling it, they have not explained the enduring mystery of feline impudence as cats may simply choose to blank their owner.

A study of 16 cats owned by veterinary students in France saw recordings played through a speaker in their home to see their reaction to different voices.

The clips were of the owner talking to the cat and saying its name, the owner talking to another human, a stranger talking to the cat and a stranger talking to another adult person.

Video cameras allowed scientists from the Université Paris Nanterre to see how the behaviour of the cats changed after each piece of audio was played and scientists looked for various telltale signs that the animal’s attention had been grabbed, such as changes to head and ear movement, blinking, tail twitching, walking and purring.

Analysis revealed cats did not respond to strangers or when their owner was talking in their normal voice to other people.

But cat behaviours increased markedly when their owner called their name, with their ears twitching and spinning towards the source of the call, the animal moving around more and the feline’s eyes dilating.

“Our results suggest that cats can discriminate speech specifically addressed to them from speech addressed to adult humans,” the researchers write in their study, published in the journal Animal Cognition.

“Interestingly, this pattern of discrimination was found only when sentences were uttered by the cats’ owners.

“Cats - who were not so long ago considered as independent and ungrateful creatures - are in fact very well capable of creating and fostering attachment bonds with humans, as uncovered by recent research.

“The fact that cats show a greater reaction when their humans specifically address them brings a new dimension to previous considerations of this reciprocal relationship.”

Previous research has found that domesticated felines do in fact know the name of their owners.

A team of researchers from Kyoto University in Japan found that cats know the names of other cats and also those of their owners.

But while the experts are confident they have shown cats do have a knack for names, they don’t yet know how they learn them.