Cat Deeley was told to 'get a nose job' when she first started working in Hollywood

Cat Deeley has opened up about feeling pressure to have surgery when she first started working in the US.

Cat Deeley relocated from Los Angeles to London last year after her family were caught up in a shooting.

Now, the 44-year-old presenter – who recently returned to British TV screens to host Lorraine – has opened up about the pressures placed on her appearance shortly after moving her career to Hollywood.

The mother-of-two revealed that it was suggested she should get a nose job soon after she first started working on So You Think You Can Dance in 2006.

Deeley told The Sunday Telegraph's Stella magazine how she refused surgery throughout her 16 years in the US.

She said: "I’ve still got no boobs and a nose that goes that way."

Deeley added: "When it comes to stuff like that, you’re asking the wrong woman."

However, the star – who shares sons Milo, five, and James, three, with husband Patrick Kielty – explained that one LA habit she has brought back with her to the UK is regular yoga, because "it clears my mind and lengthens everything".

The mother-of-two is also low-maintenance when it comes to other aspects of her life – choosing, unlike many other women in the public eye, to go without a stylist for TV appearances.

She said: "It means that I can wear what I feel. Some days I might want to rock it in a black dress like Debbie Harry, others it’s 1970s Jerry Hall at Studio 54."

It was recently announced that Deeley would be reuniting with Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly for a revival of their SM:TV Live 'Chums' skit.

The trio became household names when they worked together on the Saturday morning show from 1998 to 2001.

In September, the Birmingham-born presenter told the Daily Mail's You magazine how her comedian other half, Kielty, 50, was on a trip to the Century City Mall in LA with their eldest child when police officers arrived and told them to take cover because a gunman was on the loose.

She recalled: “They shut down the centre. I got a call from Paddy, saying, ‘They’re taking us out through the fire exits but nobody can get to their car. If we walk to a junction, can you come and get us?’

“He wanted to keep Milo calm, so I didn’t understand the enormity of what was happening. as I was driving I began to see helicopters, news vans, firemen and SWAT [armed police response] squads. It makes me go funny now. It was terrifying.”

