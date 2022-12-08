A Cat Is At The Center Of Latest World Cup Controversy

If news conferences were refereed like soccer matches, a Brazil team media rep might have received a yellow card for tossing a cat Wednesday during a World Cup interview.

The furry interloper suddenly graced the dias with its feline cool while Brazilian player Vinícius Júnior spoke, according to reports.

The 22-year-old forward laughed at the cat’s appearance. But the media dude unceremoniously grabbed the kitty by the fur and flicked it to the floor, drawing gasps.

The interview then resumed.

O momento exato em que um GATO invadiu a entrevista coletiva de Vini JR... 😺😺😺😺



🎥 @GoalBRpic.twitter.com/s303p5QLTR — Raisa Simplicio (@simpraisa) December 7, 2022

Brazilian reporter Raisa Simplicio, who shared the video, said an American reporter later asked the Brazilian coach, known as Tite, about the cat. The coach lightheartedly suggested the journalist ask the adviser who “took the cat,” according to a translation.

The cat later appeared unharmed and was photographed chilling beside the team logo as Vinícius Júnior continued to field questions at Al Arabi SC Stadium in Doha.

Many fans on social media objected to the kitty’s rough treatment.

“That guy doesn’t understand the LOVE the internet has for Cats.Big mistake my friend,” wrote one.

Brazil plays Croatia in a quarterfinal on Friday.

