Cat Brought to Vet to Be Euthanized for Litter Box Issues Finds Home Where She's 'Not Disposable'

Lulu the Himalayan cat was brought to a vet to be euthanized when she started peeing outside the litter box; the vet arranged for Lulu to move into a rescue, which found the pet a loving adopter

Lulu's second act is off to a phenomenal start.

In early April, the Himalayan cat's former owner brought the 13-year-old pet to a veterinarian to be euthanized for peeing outside the litter box. Instead of putting down the feline, the vet encouraged the owner to surrender Lulu. The owner agreed and surrendered the animal to the vet, who contacted Dutchess County SPCA for help.

"We received a call from a local veterinarian about a cat whose owners requested euthanasia because she was not using her litter box. When the animal was deemed healthy, the vet persuaded the owner to sign ownership of Lulu over to them, and then they asked us to take Lulu, which we immediately did," Lynne Meloccaro, the executive director of Dutchess County SPCA, told PEOPLE on April 10.

Upon arrival at Dutchess County SPCA in New York, Lulu received a veterinary exam, which revealed the source of the cat's litter box issues.

"The reason for her not using the litter box was that she had urinary crystals — a common ailment in cats, especially of her breed — and the issue was resolved with a simple diet change," Meloccaro said.

After Lulu received a clean bill of health, Dutchess County SPCA made the feline available for adoption and shared her story with PEOPLE. The resulting PEOPLE article led Lulu to her new pet parent.

"I heard about Lulu in the People.com article that magically appeared on my Google feed," the cat's new owner — who asked not to be identified — told PEOPLE.

"Lulu's beautiful blue eyes grabbed my attention and beckoned me to read the article. I was appalled and heartbroken by what I read. I previously had two cats with health issues, and one of them was named Lulu. I had planned on waiting till fall to adopt again, but this was meant to be!" she added.

After spotting the story and conferring with a family member, the woman applied to adopt Lulu. About an hour later, the New York rescue responded and invited her to meet Lulu.

The introduction to Lulu was a success, and soon the cat went home with her new owner. The pet parent initially thought that Lulu might adjust to her new home at a slower pace than the cats she had in the past, but Lulu surprised her.

"That evening, she jumped into my lap and ate an entire dish of food," Lulu's owner said of her first night with the cat, adding that the pet has become "more comfortable" with each day they spend together.

And while Lulu's new owner doesn't "know all the faces of Lulu" yet, she loves what she has learned about her new companion thus far.

"She is spunky. She zips around the house, slides past her intended destination, and wants to know everything that is going on," the pet parent said.

"She likes to sit and look out the window. She has the sweetest little meow. I foresee her being Queen of the House in the near future," she added.

Lulu's new pet parent has experience caring for cats with urinary crystals, so she is not concerned about helping the feline manage her health in the years ahead.

She hopes that Lulu's story reminds animal lovers that "having a pet is a commitment."

"They are not disposable. Their 'cuteness' can wear thin at times. They deserve to be loved and cared for. The condition Lulu has is easily managed. I applaud the vet who refused to euthanize her. I am thankful for the incredible work of the dedicated staff at the Dutchess County SPCA," she said.

Luckily, Lulu got a second chance at finding a forever home, but there are still plenty of pets at Dutchess County SPCA still waiting to get adopted. Meet them now at the shelter's website.

