Cat-astrophe twice averted: Sacramento Metro Fire crew helps trapped cat find a new home

Firefighters pulled off a weekend rescue of a cat trapped under a car, then did it again when the animal quickly crawled back into trouble.

The three Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District crew members at Station 24 near American River College were called into action Saturday when a couple pulled up to the Old Foothill Farms facility and told firefighters that the sounds of a kitten could be heard coming from underneath the vehicle.

The rescue was successful but then had to be done again, said Capt. Parker Wilbourn, a Metro Fire spokesman. The scaredy-cat scurried back into the engine compartment.

“The firemen put the kitten on the ground to give it some water and the kitten immediately crawled back into the undercarriage,” he said.

The happy ending? After the second rescue, the couple, who were not identified, decided to adopt the kitten, Wilbourn said.