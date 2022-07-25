Cat Allergy in Humans Market Size to Grow by USD 5.46 Billion | Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, And Trends | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, July 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market finds that the growing awareness of allergies, the rising prevalence of cat allergies, and other factors are responsible for contributing to the Cat Allergy in Humans Market's expansion in the coming years. In addition, the rising incidence of cat allergy instances is pushing people all over the world to utilize allergy medication for treating allergic reactions. This surge is also predicted to witness maximum market growth during the forecast period.

The Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market revenue is expected to reach a value USD 5.46 Billion in 2028.

The Global Market revenue stood at a value USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to grow to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during the forecast period; states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Cat Allergy in Humans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Antihistamines, Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays, Decongestants, Leukotriene Inhibitors), by Application (Allergy Treatment, Allergy Prevention), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028).

Key Insights & Findings from the Report:

  • According to our primary respondents’ research, the Cat Allergy in Humans market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.8% during the forecast period.

  • The Cat Allergy in Humans market was estimated to be worth roughly USD 3.9 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 5.46 Billion by 2028; based on primary research.

  • On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the worldwide Cat Allergy in Humans market.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Rising Adoption of Cats across the Globe Drives the Market

As an increasing number of pet owners seek to provide their pets with human-like products or experiences, the phrase "pet humanization" is becoming widely accepted in the pet market. According to Pet statistics, the adoption rate for dogs in China in 2018 was 11.8 percent, while the adoption rate for cats was 19.9 percent. Increased Research and Development (R&D) activities for medications and vaccinations for the treatment or prevention of pet allergies are predicted to fuel the demand around the world. According to research published in the journal Allergy, Asthma & Immunology Research; allergies to dogs and cats afflicted 10% to 20% of the global population in 2018, causing allergic rhinoconjunctivitis and allergic asthma. The Cat Allergy in Humans Market is being driven by the rising prevalence of various forms of pet allergies, increased investment by manufacturers in the development of novel Cat allergy treatments, and the growing importance of self-medication.

Increased Allergic Rhinitis Prevalence to Lead to Global Cat Allergy

In 2021, the allergy treatment sector represented for 95 percent of the global market in terms of application. During the projected period, the market is expected to be driven by the industry's easy availability and low cost of anti-allergy medications. The rise in incidence of allergic rhinitis and the expansion of government-funded healthcare programmes to raise awareness of cat litter allergy in humans are driving the Cat Allergy in Humans Market growth. The Cat Allergy in Humans Market is being driven by rising pollution levels around the world, as well as different genetic alterations. Furthermore, the market is predicted to grow in the next few years due to the growth in the adoption of immunotherapy to treat pet allergy disorders.

Segmentation of the Global Cat Allergy in Humans Market:

  • Treatment

    • Antihistamines

    • Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays

    • Decongestants

    • Leukotriene Inhibitors

    • Other Treatments

  • Application

    • Allergy Treatment

    • Allergy Prevention

  • Distribution Channel

    • Hospital Pharmacies

    • Retail Pharmacies

    • Online Pharmacies

  • Region

    • North America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Latin America

    • Middle East & Africa

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms to restrict the effect of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

  1. Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

    1. North America

    2. Europe

    3. Asia Pacific

    4. Latin America

    5. Middle East & Africa

  2. Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021

  3. Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19

  4. Long Term Dynamics

  5. Short Term Dynamics

The Report on Cat Allergy in Humans Market Highlights:

  • Assessment of the market

  • Premium Insights

  • Competitive Landscape

  • COVID Impact Analysis

  • Historic Data, Estimates, and Forecast

  • Company Profiles

  • Global and Regional Dynamics

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 142 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Cat Allergy in Humans Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Treatment (Antihistamines, Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays, Decongestants, Leukotriene Inhibitors), by Application (Allergy Treatment, Allergy Prevention), by Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)".

Regional Analysis:

North America Anticipated Potential Market Growth

North America dominates the growth of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market in 2021. The high frequency of cat allergies among people as well as an increase in the number of pet cats is anticipated to propel the growth of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market in this region during the forecast period. In addition, technological development related to testing allergies is also expected to support the growth of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market in the region.

List of Prominent Players in the Cat Allergy in Humans Market:

  • Bayer AG

  • Covis Pharma B.V

  • Hollister Stier Allergy (Jubilant Pharma)

  • Cipla Limited

  • GlaxoSmithKline plc

  • Merck & Co. Inc

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc

  • Saiba Animal Health AG

  • Sanofi

  • Staller genes Greer

Recent Developments:

March 2022: Perrigo Company PLC Received FDA approval for the over-the-counter use of Nasonex 24HR pet Allergy Relief (mometasone furoate monohydrate 50mcg). This approval is the company's first branded Rx-to-OTC switch, paving the path for Nasonex to enter the OTC market. According to Perrigo, Nasonex 24HR Allergy is expected to be available later this year.

June 2021: Bayer AG received FDA approval in the U.S. to transition the in-licensed medicine Astepro Allergy from prescription to over-the-counter status. Astepro pet Allergy is the first and only steroid-free antihistamine nasal spray sold over the counter in the U.S. The approval is estimated to help the company to expand its product line as well as its consumer base.

Key questions answered in the report:

  • Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

  • Which are the top five players of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market?

  • How will the Cat Allergy in Humans Market change in the upcoming six years?

  • Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market?

  • What is the Cat Allergy in Humans market drivers and restrictions?

  • What will be the CAGR and size of the Cat Allergy in Humans Market throughout the forecast period?

This market titled “Cat Allergy in Humans Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Parameter

Details

Market Size Provided for Years

2016-2028

Base Year

2021

Historic Years

2016-2020

Forecast Years

2022-2028

Segments Covered


 • Treatment
     • Antihistamines
     • Corticosteroid Nasal Sprays
     • Decongestants
     • Leukotriene Inhibitors
     • Other Treatments

 • Application
     • Allergy Treatment
     • Allergy Prevention

 • Distribution Channel
     • Hospital Pharmacies
     • Retail Pharmacies
     • Online Pharmacies

 • Region
     • North America
     • Europe
     • Asia Pacific
     • Latin America
     • Middle East & Africa

Region & Counties Covered


 • North America
     • U.S.
     • Canada
     • Mexico

 • Europe
     • U.K
     • France
     • Germany
     • Italy
     • Spain
     • Rest Of Europe

 • Asia Pacific
     • China
     • Japan
     • India
     • South Korea
     • South East Asia
     • Rest Of Asia Pacific

 • Latin America
     • Brazil
     • Argentina
     • Rest Of Latin America

 • Middle East & Africa
     • GCC Countries
     • South Africa
     • Rest Of Middle East & Africa

Companies Covered


 • Bayer AG
 • Covis Pharma B.V
 • HollisterStier Allergy (Jubilant Pharma)
 • Cipla Limited
 • GlaxoSmithKline plc
 • Merck & Co. Inc
 • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc
 • Saiba Animal Health AG
 • Sanofi
 • Stallergenes Greer
 • Other prominent players

Report Coverage

Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, technology landscape, patent analysis, market attractiveness analysis by segments and North America, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis

