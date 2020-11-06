CAT 2020 Mock Test Window Available at iimcat.ac.in

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indore has opened the mock test window for Common Admission Test 2020, on its official website at iimcat.ac.in. Candidates who have applied for CAT 2020 can take the CAT 2020 mock test to get familiarise with the CAT 2020 exam pattern.

IIM Indore has also released a navigation guide which reads, “CAT 2020 MOCK Test Link offers CAT 2020 aspirants to access an online CAT 2020 Mock Test to become familiar with computer-based test’s instructions, procedures and features. Mock Test link can be directly accessible from the official CAT 2020 website at iimcat.ac.in”.

According to the official notification, the mock test will be of 120 minutes. PwD candidates will be given an additional 40 minutes to solve the paper. There will be three sections in the question paper each of 40 minutes.

The question paper will include MCQ type questions from verbal ability and reading comprehension, data interpretation and logical reasoning and quantitative ability. The CAT 2020 mock test will contain questions from previous years’ CAT papers.

CAT 2020 Mock Test: How to appear -

Step 1: Visit the official website at iimcat.ac.in

Step 2: on the home page, scroll down and go the tab reads, 'Quick Tour of CAT 2020'

Step 3: Click on the 'CAT 2020 Mock Test' link

Step 4: A new page will be opened. Click on the link reads, CAT 2020 Mock Test Link

Step 5: Candidates can either directly click on login with the auto-generated credentials or can create one's own user ID and password and take the CAT 2020 mock test

Candidates can also take CAT 2020 mock test directly by clicking on the link.

IIM Indore will conduct the CAT 2020 on November 29 in 156 cities across the country. Candidates will be allotted the exam centres according to their preferences filled during the registration process. CAT 2020 admit card will be released prior to a week of the exam. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website.