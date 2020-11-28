CAT 2020: Here's What You Should Know Before Appearing for Exam Tomorrow

CAT 2020 will be held on Sunday in three shifts starting from 8.30 am to 6.30 pm. It will be a computer-based test which is conducted for admission to various post-graduate and fellowship programmes of Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs). Listed non-IIM member institutions are also allowed to use CAT scores for admissions. CAT 2020 will be taking place at centres in 156 cities across the country.

Candidates who have registered for the MBA exam should read all the instructions printed on the CAT 2020 admit card carefully. They should specially pay attention to the reporting time and documents required for getting entry into exam centres.

Those who are appearing for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website of the exam at iimcat.ac.in. For that, they have to log in using required credentials. They have to take a printout of the CAT 2020 admit card. No candidate will be allowed to sit for the entrance exam without an admit card. They are also required to carry a valid ID proof to exam centres.

CAT 2020 will be conducted adhering to COVID-19 guidelines, so candidates have to wear face masks and maintain physical distancing at exam centres. Persons with Disability (PwD) with scribes should complete all required formalities before the exam.

The website of CAT 2020 features a video showing what candidates will have to do at exam centres on November 29, the day of the exam.

The paper of CAT 2020 will have the following sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension, Quantitative Ability and Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning. Candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section, while PwD students will have 13 minutes and 20 seconds extra for each section.

This year, more than two lakh candidates have registered for CAT 2020.