Casualty star Olivia D'Lima explains why Fenisha is returning

Casualty spoilers follow.

Casualty star Olivia D'Lima has opened up about Fenisha Khatri's return in this weekend's (April 30) episode of the series.

While Fenisha tragically passed away last year after a car crash, she will be back as part of flashbacks in Ethan Hardy's (George Rainsford) mind as he attempts to move on with a new date.

Speaking to the BBC, Olivia explained: "Throughout the journey of the episode, [Ethan's] sort of going through lots of memories that he's had, sharing them with his date, but also keeping some to himself.

"And we discover he's thinking back to his times with Fenisha and how much those memories meant to him, and he realises he may not be where he thought he was in terms of moving on from their wonderful relationship."

The actress clarified that Fenisha is "not back as a ghost", adding: "She is back in Ethan's memories – so he's having flashbacks to intimate moments they shared, which seemed so simple and innocent at the time and he didn't know how important they would become."

Olivia also admitted that returning to the series months after she originally departed was likes he had "never left".

"It's just so familiar, it's like a home away from home, so it hasn't felt any different, weirdly, even though it's been nine months," she continued.

"But that's also lovely, because there are still wonderful people around and yeah, it's just been amazing to reconnect with everyone."

Speaking recently about the return, George revealed on Loose Women: "What was nice was that because it was a flashback, it was happier times, which we didn't massively get to establish. It was really fun."

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

