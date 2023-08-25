Casualty star Elinor Lawless promises big new Stevie and Faith scenes

BBC

Casualty star Elinor Lawless has promised big new scenes between Stevie Nash and Faith Cadogan.

Faith has seen her addiction to diazepam worsen in recent weeks, with the practitioner stealing supplies from the hospital to feed her dependency.

After being caught, Faith lied to Stevie by saying she was taking the drug after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, with Lawless teasing that it won't be the end of her character's run-ins with Faith.

"Stevie gets pulled into the world of pain that Faith is in," Lawless told Inside Soap. “Our friends are the people who stand by us in our darkest hour, and Faith is definitely in her darkest hour.

"She gets to a very desperate place, and there are a lot of little lies along the way. So will Stevie get to the bottom of what's really going on?" she teased.

Lawless, who debuted as Stevie in 2021, also spoke about her character's wider journey throughout the year, saying that she got "her confidence" back.

"She escaped that tricky relationship with Marcus, the coercive control story," she said. "It really knocked her confidence in terms of her belief in herself, her professionalism and her judgement."

"Although what's nice is she's started to grow in confidence again – she's definitely got her bite back, and her lack of filter," she added.

Faith's decision to lie to Stevie led to criticism in some quarters, with several fans noting that the character wouldn't lie about having cancer given her own son's health struggles, but actor Kirsty Mitchell explained the actions of her character in a social media post.

"I understand that last night's episode might have touched upon a delicate subject and may have caused concerns among some of you," she wrote on X/Twitter. "It's important to remember that the show's creative team aims to spark conversations and shed light on various aspects of life, even when they're uncomfortable."

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

