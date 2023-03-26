Casualty star Charles Venn addresses Jacob Masters exit

BBC

Casualty star Charles Venn has taken to Twitter to address his exit as his character Jacob Masters, although it is unclear so far if he is leaving the show permanently or not.

Venn, who has played Jacob in the show since 2015, posted a tweet saying: "Guys, what a tough decision Jacob’s had to make, this particular journey has been unforgettable, so excited for what’s next."

He finished: "Casualty fans you are incredible."

Guys, what a tough decision Jacob’s had to make, this particular journey has been unforgettable, so excited for what’s next.

Casualty fans you are incredible❤️❤️

BBC Casualty#makavelli pic.twitter.com/TQcd8mwvMH — CharlesVenn (@ChuckyVenn) March 26, 2023

Related: Casualty - has Jacob Masters left the show?

Viewers were left shocked by recent episodes of the show when Jacob made the difficult decision to leave the ED as he was unable to cope or move forward in the wake of Robyn's death.



Previously, Jacob was blamed for Robyn's death by his colleagues. Jacob had encouraged Robyn to stay behind and work another shift even though she was already exhausted.

He then had a row with Robyn just before she died in a tragic car accident, which former colleague Marty reminded him of.

Related: 6 huge Casualty spoilers for special Faith episode

So, those are the events that have led to Jacob deciding to leave the ED but it remains to be seen whether or not this is a permanent or temporary exit from the show for Venn.

However, Amanda Henderson who played Robyn is leaving the show permanently, given her character has been killed off. She recently opened up about exiting Casualty, too. In an Instagram post, Henderson posted a decorated clapper-board celebrating her tenure on the soap. In the caption, she wrote: "10 years of you Robyn! It's been a pleasure."

Story continues

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

Read more Casualty spoilers on our dedicated homepage

You Might Also Like