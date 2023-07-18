Casualty hints at death and romance in new trailer

BBC

Casualty spoilers follow.

A newly released trailer for Casualty has hinted at a death twist as well as a surprising romance.

Giving fans a glimpse at Saturday's (July 22) upcoming episode, the dramatic trailer, shared by Casualty's Twitter account, teases a car crash, a new romance, an ambulance hijacking and a potential death.

The trailer begins and ends with Donna standing by a car wreck. We also see her looking on as the police arrest a young man standing beside the hospital bed of an injured young man.



BBC

Elsewhere in the trailer, Donna leans in to kiss Max, but he says she's only acting out of "guilt" and pulls away from her. He'll apparently change his tune before too long, as the trailer also shows Max grabbing Donna by the face for a passionate kiss.

In the trailer's final moments, we see a group of men force themselves into an ambulance and later, a huge explosion on the road occurs.

Watching the explosion nearby, Jacob looks on in horror and shouts Iain's name. Does the explosion spell the end for Iain?

Following the trailer's release, fans on Twitter shared their thoughts about the final scene.

One fan commented: "oh myyyyy this looks incredible, but slightly nervous after Jacob shouting Iain". Another fan wrote: "NOT MY IAIN!!!!"

NOT MY IAIN!!!! — Amy (@A_ovington94) July 18, 2023

Previously teasing an upcoming romance on the soap, Max Cristie actor Nigel Harman said: "There's some flirtations around the building with Max and other characters, who I shan't mention. Where they lead, we'll have to wait and see."

Of his character, who joined the series this year, Harman said: "He's a natural doctor and a very good surgeon. He's very empathetic with his patients."

Casualty airs on Saturdays on BBC One and streams on BBC iPlayer.

