Casualty fans call for BBC to put skipped episode on the iPlayer

Photo credit: BBC

From Digital Spy

Casualty fans were left confused this weekend when BBC One chose to skip an entire episode of the drama, stating that the episode scheduled to air on May 2 had been deemed "inappropriate" under current circumstances.

Instead the channel aired an extended preview featuring clips from the skipped episode, which filled fans in on some of the important details of the episode, before showing the next episode.

A voiceover before the show said: "The episode we were due to watch tonight, filmed before the spread of COVID-19, was considered inappropriate to show at the moment".

Photo credit: BBC

Fans were left rather confused by the missing episode and many took to Twitter to complain that they still want to watch the unaired scenes.

And now a number of viewers are appealing to the BBC to make the unseen episode available on BBC iPlayer so fans can catch up on what they missed.

One fan wrote: "it feels like we've missed so much important stuff and the best thing they can do is put it on iPlayer, so if people decide they want to watch they can".

Another said: "The skipped episode of @BBCCasualty needs to be shown on BBC iplayer at least. It looked important especially the follow up of Marty's storyline. Let us as viewers make our mind up about whether it's 'inappropriate' or not."

Take a look at some of the viewer appeals below:

He’s brilliant isn’t he! Oh me too, it feels like we’ve missed so much important stuff and the best thing they can do is put it on iPlayer, so if people decide they want to watch they can 😊 — Casualty Fan (@FanpageCasualty) May 3, 2020

@BBCCasualty @BBCOne So the episode that was missing .. cannot it not be put on iplayer for US to decide if we want to watch it. It is to do current story line and missed parts now

#bbccasualty #choice #bbcone #Casualty

— Mands (@skipper68uk) May 3, 2020

@BBC please put the missing episide of @BBCCasualty on the IPlayer I feel like I am being treated like a child here bad enough I'm

grounded but now picking what I can and cannot watch? @bbcPoV #Casualty

— Eloise Turner (@eloise_turner92) May 3, 2020

You’re telling me that they decided not to air an episode (or at least put it on iPlayer) of Casualty where Will finds out about Ethan and Fenisha and chaos ensued????? — charlotte 🕸 (@satanseyebrows) May 3, 2020

I thought I was going mad when I turned on #Casualty to see that the "previously on..." showed juicy scenes I hadn't seen. I assumed I'd missed one so checked iPlayer but no. Turns out the BBC decided to cut it! Please put it on iPlayer so I can decide whether to watch it!! — Andrea Jane (@Missywoo) May 3, 2020

Fans also now have a longer wait than usual to find out what happens next on the medical drama, as it is taking a short break from our screens.

Story continues

Casualty continues on Saturday, May 23 on BBC One.

