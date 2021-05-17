Castor Maritime Inc. Announces New Vessel Acquisitions and the Delivery of the M/V Magic Vela

Castor Maritime Inc.
·5 min read

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM), (“Castor”, or the “Company”), a diversified global shipping company, announces that it entered, through two separate wholly-owned subsidiaries, into agreements to acquire a 2013 Japanese-built and a 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier from unaffiliated third-parties for a purchase price of $19.06 and $21.0 million respectively.

The acquisitions are expected to be consummated by taking delivery of the vessels within the third and fourth quarter of this year and are subject to the satisfaction of certain customary closing conditions.

The 2013 Japanese-built dry bulk carrier will be delivered to the Company with a time charter contract attached with a reputable charterer, at a daily gross charter rate of $11,650 and with an estimated remaining term of about 2 to 4 months.

The agreement for the 2014 Korean-built Panamax dry bulk carrier contains a final purchase price adjustment mechanism, pursuant to which, in the event that the delivery of the vessel is concluded after July 20th, 2021, the purchase price shall be reduced by $10,500 per day from that day and until the day a valid notice of readiness for delivery is tendered by the seller.

The Company also announces that, on May 12, 2021, it took delivery of the M/V Magic Vela, the 2011 Chinese-built Panamax dry bulk carrier it had agreed to acquire as previously announced on April 28, 2021. The M/V Magic Vela acquisition was financed in its entirety with cash on hand.

Petros Panagiotidis, Chief Executive Officer of Castor, commented:

“We are happy to announce the acquisition of two additional Panamax vessels. Following the delivery of M/V Magic Vela, our fleet consists of 14 vessels, and after the completion of all our announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of 26 vessels across the dry bulk and tanker segments.”

About Castor Maritime Inc.

Castor Maritime Inc. is an international provider of shipping transportation services through its ownership of oceangoing cargo vessels.

On a fully delivered basis, Castor will own a fleet of 26 vessels, with an aggregate capacity of 2.2 million dwt, consisting of 1 Capesize, 7 Kamsarmax and 10 Panamax dry bulk vessels, as well as 1 Aframax, 5 Aframax/LR2 and 2 MR1 tankers. Where we refer to information on a “fully delivered basis”, we are referring to such information after giving effect to the successful consummation of our recent vessel acquisitions.

For more information please visit the Company’s website at www.castormaritime.com Information on our website does not constitute a part of this press release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Matters discussed in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides safe harbor protections for forward-looking statements in order to encourage companies to provide prospective information about their business. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements, which are other than statements of historical facts. We desire to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words “believe”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “estimate”, “forecast”, “project”, “plan”, “potential”, “will”, “may”, “should”, “expect”, “pending” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, our management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although we believe that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies which are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include general dry bulk and tanker shipping market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, the strength of world economies the stability of Europe and the Euro, fluctuations in interest rates and foreign exchange rates, changes in demand in the dry bulk and tanker shipping industry, including the market for our vessels, changes in our operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry docking and insurance costs, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, the length and severity of the COVID-19 outbreak, the impact of public health threats and outbreaks of other highly communicable diseases, the impact of the expected discontinuance of LIBOR after 2021 on interest rates of our debt that reference LIBOR, the availability of financing and refinancing and grow our business, vessel breakdowns and instances of off-hire, potential exposure or loss from investment in derivative instruments, potential conflicts of interest involving our Chief Executive Officer, his family and other members of our senior management, and our ability to complete acquisition transactions as planned. Please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof, and we disclaim any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this communication.

CONTACT DETAILS

For further information please contact:

Petros Panagiotidis
Castor Maritime Inc.
Email: ir@castormaritime.com

Media Contact:
Kevin Karlis
Capital Link
Email: castormaritime@capitallink.com


Latest Stories

  • 10 things: Raptors fittingly wrap wacky season with just 6 players available

    Having only six guys for their season finale versus the Pacers made for an adventurous game, especially since half the bodies available were centers.

  • Wild win Game 1 overtime nailbiter over Golden Knights

    Joel Eriksson Ek’s goal at 3:20 of overtime lifted the Minnesota Wild past the Vegas Golden Knights Game 1 on Sunday.

  • Stephen Curry claims second career NBA scoring title over Bradley Beal

    The Warriors star entered Sunday's game averaging a career-high 31.8 points per game.

  • Palmieri scores OT winner as Isles take Game 1 over Penguins

    Kyle Palmieri scored his second goal of the game at 16:30 of overtime to give the Islanders a 4-3 victory over the Penguins in Game 1 of their first-round series.

  • Guerrero Jr. mashes another tater in Jays' win over Phillies

    Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 11th bomb of the season on Sunday, a solo drive in the eighth that gave him home runs in three consecutive games.

  • Boxing fans rejoice as Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua finalized for Aug. 14

    We’re getting the fight we deserve, that we wanted, and tens of millions of people will join us and watch.

  • Pierce, Webber, Bosh headline basketball's 2021 Hall of Fame class

    A day after the induction of Class of 2020 honorees Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett — the greatest class in history — the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced its Class of 2021.

  • Stunning last-minute goalkeeper goal saves Liverpool's season

    Alisson Becker won Sunday's game against West Brom the the first goalkeeper goal in the 129-year history of Liverpool Football Club.

  • Former college DB thought he had a Falcons tryout. It was a hoax

    After texting with someone he thought was Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, Juantarius Bryant was turned away from the team's facility this week. He was the victim of a hoax.

  • Rapper J. Cole makes Basketball Africa League debut with own music in warm-ups

    J. Cole is expected to play a handful of games for the Rwanda team.

  • Stanley Cup playoffs preview: Avalanche begin their high-tempo title march

    Welcome to the wild, wild West. This year pits three juggernauts and a recently-minted Cup winner in what should be the most fun first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

  • ‘Shitty ass season’ left Fred VanVleet doing lots of soul searching

    During his end of season availability, Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet discussed what he learned about himself during a tumultuous season.

  • 2021 Stanley Cup playoffs: Round 1 matchups, schedule, TV channels

    The road to the NHL's final four starts this weekend with Washington and Boston kicking things off.

  • Watch live Premier League and Serie A this week with a free trial

    It's been a great year for English football, with several key matches still at stake, while one of the Serie A's greatest rivalries is pushed to the forefront.

  • Don't miss a thing: Subscribe to the Raptors Reaction newsletter

    Get news, analysis, memes and more delivered to your inbox the morning after every Raptors game.

  • The Daily Sweat: NBA play-in tournament spreads set, Lakers are big favorites over Warriors

    Finally, no more meaningless NBA regular-season games.

  • Fantasy Baseball: Which starting pitchers should we believe in or fade?

    Dalton Del Don uses his favorite advanced stat when analyzing pitchers to see what we should expect going forward on the starting front.

  • Suárez takes over to keep Atlético on track for league title

    MADRID (AP) — Luis Suárez had come close to scoring all day long. He had hit the post, missed from close range and been stopped by the goalkeeper a couple of times. As time passed and the misses compounded, Atlético Madrid was seeing its title hopes slip away. It was a few minutes from relinquishing a Spanish league lead it had kept for most of the season. It was a few moments from moving further away from its first league title since 2014. Atlético needed a goal more than ever. It needed its striker like never before. And Suárez came through when it mattered the most. With Atlético being held late and needing the victory to get back in control in the title race, it was Suárez's winner on Sunday that left the team three points away from being able of lifting the trophy in next weekend’s final round. Suárez stood patiently in the middle of the area, waiting for the pass from Yannick Carrasco to come his way. He then calmly drove a low shot into the net, ending a scoring drought of nearly two months and giving Atlético a crucial 2-1 win over Osasuna. The striker took off his jersey and slid by the corner flag to celebrate. A few seconds later he was underneath a pile of his Atlético teammates. The cheers from the fans outside the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium could be heard loudly. “Who better than Suárez to decide a game that seemed to be slipping away from us?” said Atlético coach Diego Simeone, who before the game had predicted this was the striker’s time to shine, saying the team was entering the “Suárez Zone.” Simone was among those celebrating when Atlético signed the Uruguay striker in the beginning of the season after he was surprisingly let go by Barcelona against his wishes. Suárez had a solid season with Atlético despite losing time after being infected with COVID-19. At one stretch, he scored 11 goals in nine matches to help Atlético build its lead. “Luis is an extraordinary player. He arrived with rebellion and a desire to show his worth,” Simeone said. “It's true that he hadn’t been scoring, but he was always there for us.” Suárez’s goal on Sunday was his 20th in the league for Atlético. But he hadn’t scored in five matches, since March 21, coinciding with the team’s slump that had allowed Barcelona and Real Madrid to move closer in the title race. “There are times when it may be easier for a striker to lower his head, to have a letdown,” said the 34-year-old Suárez, who won three league titles with Barcelona. “But I’ve never been like that. I’m proud to always keep fighting.” Atlético's last game will be at relegation-threatened Valladolid on Saturday. Atlético can also clinch the title if defending champion Madrid fails to win its home match against Villarreal. Madrid won 1-0 at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday to stay two points behind. It has the better head-to-head tiebreaker against Atlético. “We depend only on ourselves,” Suárez said. “It will be the most important match of the season.” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press

  • German soccer president quits after comparing VP to Nazi

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — German soccer federation president Fritz Keller resigned Monday, nearly a month after he compared one of the organization's vice presidents to a Nazi-era judge. Keller likened Rainer Koch to Nazi-era judge Roland Freisler at a federation meeting on April 23. That prompted state and regional officials to express a vote of no confidence in Keller’s leadership. Keller offered an apology which he said Koch did not accept. Keller said that “with this, I accept personal responsibility for my lapse at the board meeting of April 23, which should remain a sad low point in the wretched leadership situation" at the federation, known by its German initials DFB. He stepped down ahead of an expected ruling by an ethics panel. Freisler, as a participant in the Wannsee Conference of 1942, was one of the Nazis responsible for the organization of the Holocaust. He became president of the People’s Court, where he issued around 2,600 death sentences to opponents of the Nazi regime. The DFB said last week when Keller first indicated he would step down that Koch, who is a judge at a court in Munich, and another vice president, Peter Peters, will be joint interim presidents for a transitional period. In a lengthy statement announcing his resignation Monday, Keller said the DFB was plagued by internal power struggles and a lack of transparency. “My resignation will not solve the problems within the DFB and the sport of soccer,” he said. The 64-year-old Keller, who had been in office since 2019, is the latest of four recent DFB presidents to leave office amid scandal. Keller’s predecessor, Reinhard Grindel, resigned after accepting a luxury watch amid allegations of undeclared earnings and discontent with his leadership. Former federation presidents Wolfgang Niersbach and Theo Zwanziger were both forced out amid allegations of corruption concerning Germany’s 2006 World Cup bid. Germany is due to host the European Championship in 2024. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press

  • Former England players lobby government for soccer regulator

    LONDON (AP) — Gary Neville has united a group of former playing rivals turned broadcasting competitors to lobby the government to introduce an independent regulatory body for English football to help to stave off any renewed attempts to launch a Super League by elite clubs. A parliamentary petition was launched Monday by Neville along with fellow ex-England players Gary Lineker, Rio Ferdinand, Jamie Carragher and Micah Richards calling for an overhaul of the governance of the game. It was signed by more than 20,000 people in an hour and 10,000 signatories are required for the petition to be considered for a parliamentary debate. Six English clubs, including Neville's former club Manchester United, tried to launch a breakaway European competition last month to usurp the Champions League, with most teams guaranteed entry rather than having to qualify through domestic placings each year. It collapsed inside 48 hours amid an outcry from fans, the government and broadcasters, including Neville on Comcast-owned Sky Sports. “It was a direct threat to the integrity of the game; destroying the concept of sporting merit and open competition," read an open letter from the former players on Monday. “Without swift and direct intervention, the return of a European Super League will be a constant threat," the letter added, calling for “government legislation to block any Premier League clubs attempting to abandon the country’s football pyramid.” Lineker presents Premier League coverage on the BBC and the Champions League for BT Sport, which Ferdinand also works as a pundit for. Carragher and Richards appear alongside Neville on Sky. The Premier League is resisting any regulatory body being appointed, like Britain's communications watchdog Ofcom. “I would defend the Premier League’s role as regulator of its clubs over the last 30 years," league chief executive Richard Masters said last week. “Clearly we’ve had some problems over the last 18 months but so has every industry sector. I don’t think an independent regulator is required.” Former British Sports Minister Tracey Crouch is currently overseeing a fan-led review of football governance in the wake of the Super League's collapse and an attempt by the Premier League's so-called “Big Six” clubs last year to grab more power domestically in a plan known as Project Big Picture. “A regulator is being proposed by some, being completely hated by others and it’s going to be part of the mix," Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston told reporters at Wembley Stadium on Saturday. "We’ll see what Tracey comes up in the recommendations,” ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Rob Harris, The Associated Press