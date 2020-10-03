Hotel manager fined £10,000 for hosting 200 guests at funeral party

The funeral party was held at the Castle Bromwich Hall in Solihull (Picture: Police)

Police have fined a hotel manager £10,000 after he breached COVID-19 regulations when he hosted a funeral party for more than 200 people.

Castle Bromwich Hall in Solihull, where the unnamed manager works, was also banned from holding events until January next year following the gathering on 25 September.

Officers broke up the party after receiving nine calls complaining about a large group of people and loud music at around 9pm.

West Midlands Police said in a statement: “Our officers attended and found more than 200 people in attendance who were all then dispersed at 9pm.

“We then spoke to staff at the hotel in a bid to contact the owner or event organiser.”

The gathering was the latest in a number of events at the Solihull hotel which breached legislation, police said.

They added the manager had been previously warned about these breaches but events continued to be held with no measures in place for track and trace, social distancing or table service.

Police filed an application for an immediate licencing review with Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council on Monday asking for an immediate suspension of the hotel owner’s personal licence pending a full review.

This was granted by the licensing panel and a full hearing is due to take place later this month.

Increased lockdown measures have been announced for Birmingham and other areas of the West Midlands (Picture: Getty)

West Midlands Police has stepped up enforcement of coronavirus restrictions, with local areas Birmingham, Solihull, Sandwell and Wolverhampton already under enhanced measures.

Temporary Assistant Chief Constable Claire Bell, who is leading the force’s response to Coronavirus, said: “Businesses have a responsibility not only to their customers and their staff but to the wider community and there must be consequences when COVID-19 guidance is simply ignored.”

She added: “We are taking a tougher stance on those breaching the restrictions. These regulations are law and we will continue to issue fines to those found flouting them.

“We understand that some of the regulations are confusing and we will be explaining where we find breaches, but if people continually flout these measures, we will not hesitate to take action.”

It was the first time the force had issued the maximum penalty since tougher rules were introduced last month.

