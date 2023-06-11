Castle Biosciences Independent Director Acquires 113% More Stock \

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Independent Director, Ellen Goldberg, recently bought US$69k worth of stock, for US$14.38 per share. While that isn't the hugest buy, it actually boosted their shareholding by 113%, which is good to see.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Castle Biosciences

In fact, the recent purchase by Ellen Goldberg was the biggest purchase of Castle Biosciences shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$14.66. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. We always take careful note of the price insiders pay when purchasing shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 5.96k shares for US$94k. But they sold 64.00 shares for US$2.1k. In the last twelve months there was more buying than selling by Castle Biosciences insiders. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership Of Castle Biosciences

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Castle Biosciences insiders own about US$14m worth of shares. That equates to 3.7% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Castle Biosciences Insider Transactions Indicate?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Insiders likely see value in Castle Biosciences shares, given these transactions (along with notable insider ownership of the company). So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Castle Biosciences has 2 warning signs (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

