Castillo's homer in 10th leads Orioles past Blue Jays 5-3

Toronto Blue Jays' Devon Travis reacts after striking out in the rain against the Baltimore Orioles during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Friday, May 19, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Welington Castillo hit a pair of homers, including a go-ahead two-run shot in the 10th inning, and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 5-3 Friday night.

Baltimore won for just the second time in seven games but is just a half-game behind the first-place New York Yankees.

Castillo tied the game 3-3 in the sixth with a towering two-run homer off Aaron Sanchez. The Blue Jays seemingly took the lead in the seventh when Baltimore reliever Darren O'Day struck out Justin Smoak with the bases loaded with two outs, but the ball got past Castillo, allowing a runner to score. After a manager's review, however, Smoak was ruled out because the ball hit him during the swing, per major league rules.

After Mark Trumbo singled with two outs in the 10th, Castillo followed with a home run off Jason Grilli (1-4). It was his first career game-ending home run. Mychal Givens (4-0) picked up the win for Baltimore.

The Orioles were coming off a 1-6 road trip where their starters struggled to go deep into games. Chris Tillman had not gone past five innings in either of his first two starts after returning from the disabled list (shoulder bursitis). This time, Tillman lasted six innings and allowed three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts.

Toronto's Ezequiel Carrera started in place of center fielder Kevin Pillar, who was finishing his two-game suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves' pitcher Jason Motte. The Blue Jays' Jose Bautista, who was loudly booed each at bat, had a single, reached base three times and scored a run.

J.J. Hardy gave the Orioles a 1-0 lead with an RBI single in the first. The Blue Jays answered with three runs in the fourth on an RBI single by Smoak, a double by Devon Travis and fielder's choice by Ryan Goins. Travis tied a season-high with three hits.

There were two rain delays, spanning one hour and 27 minutes.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: OF Darrell Ceciliani (left shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL. Anthony Alford was recalled from Double-A New Hampshire and got the start in left field.

Orioles: OF Seth Smith was out of the lineup after he fouled a ball of his left cheek Thursday in Detroit.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Mike Bolsinger was roughed up in his last outing Monday against the Braves when he allowed six runs (five earned) on eight hits, two walks and three hit batters over just 4 2/3 innings.

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (2-3) is looking to get on track after carrying a 7.19 ERA in nine starts this season. He is 3-3 with a 3.99 ERA in 14 career appearances against the Blue Jays.