Castillo leads Orioles past Blue Jays 7-5

Baltimore Orioles pitcher Brad Brach, right, and catcher Welington Castillo celebrate their win over the Toronto Blue Jays in a baseball game, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) -- When Welington Castillo came to the plate, a sellout crowd at Camden Yards began to cheer in anticipation of another electrifying performance.

And once again, the veteran catcher delivered in a big way.

Castillo hit a go-ahead home run for the second consecutive game to lead the Baltimore Orioles past the Toronto Blue Jays 7-5 on Saturday night.

The Orioles improved to 15-3 at home - the best mark in the majors - and can complete a three-game sweep Sunday. Baltimore took over first place in the American League East by a half-game over the New York Yankees.

''This is a team, honestly, that we never felt when we're losing the game, we're going to give up,'' Castillo said. ''This is a team that can turn a (game) around really quick. Anybody on the team can do little stuff that can put us back in the game.''

Jose Bautista had given Toronto a 5-4 lead with a three-run homer off winning pitcher Mychal Givens (5-0) in the seventh. Baltimore responded in the bottom half when Chris Davis and Mark Trumbo hit one-out singles. Castillo followed with the biggest blow when he hit an 0-2 pitch from Danny Barnes (0-2) over the fence in left.

''It was a fastball that leaked back over the plate into his happy zone,'' Blue Jays catcher Russell Martin said. ''He is a good belt high fastball hitter and he didn't miss it once again. Those (his home runs) stung a bit.''

Blue Jays manager John Gibbons declined to speak to the media after the game.

On Friday night, Castillo hit a two-run homer in the 10th inning to give Baltimore a 5-3 win. Since coming off the 10-day DL on May 16, Castillo is 10 for 18 (.556) with three homers and 10 RBIs.

Darren O'Day pitched a perfect eighth, setting up Brad Brach to pick up his ninth save for Baltimore.

Manny Machado gave the Orioles a 2-1 lead with a solo shot in the third off Mike Bolsinger. Trumbo increased the margin to 4-1 with a two-run homer in the fifth, his sixth of the season.

''He grinds every at-bat,'' Orioles manager Buck Showalter said about Trumbo. ''I've seen him have three hits and a couple home runs, and not have a good at-bat and it's like he hasn't gotten a hit in his whole life.''

Justin Smoak's 10th homer of the season pulled the Blue Jays within 4-2 in the sixth off starter Kevin Gausman, who allowed 10 hits over six innings. Gausman was helped by three double plays in the opening four innings.

''Obviously I gave up a lot of hits, but that's one of those things,'' Gausman said. ''I always kind of base my outing on how hard the balls are that got hit off me. I feel like they didn't hit the ball too hard, especially early in the game. My defense came up huge.''

Kevin Pillar returned after serving a two-game suspension for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves pitcher Jason Motte and had two hits for the Blue Jays.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez (right middle finger laceration) was placed on the 10-day DL for the third time this season. ... Martin (left shoulder irritation) was activated from the DL. . RHP Cesar Valdez was recalled from Triple-A Buffalo. OF Dwight Smith was sent down to the Bisons and C Mike Ohlman was designated for assignment.

Orioles: OF Seth Smith was back in the leadoff spot after being held out the previous game. Smith fouled a ball of his left cheek Thursday in Detroit.

ORIOLES TRADE

Orioles: LHP Alex Katz was acquired from the White Sox for International Signing Bonus slots No. 45 and No. 75. He will report to Class A-Advanced Frederick.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: RHP Marco Estrada (2-2, 3.60) has pitched well against the Orioles over his career, going 4-1 with 58 strikeouts and a 2.84 ERA in 12 appearances (10 starts).

Orioles: LHP Wade Miley (1-1, 3.02) is looking to pitch past the fifth inning for the first time in five starts.