Caster Semenya dominates in first race since Swiss court ruling

Caster Semenya finished nearly three seconds ahead of the field at the Prefontaine Classic. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

As she waits to see if the Swiss Supreme Court issues a permanent decision on her status as a professional athlete, Caster Semenya is still dominating on the track.

The former Olympic champion won the women’s 800-meter race with ease at the Prefontaine Classic on Sunday, according to the Associated Press. Semenya’s time of 1 minutes, 55.70 seconds is the fastest time ever recorded in the United States and was nearly three seconds ahead of second-place Ajee Wilson’s 1:58.36.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Semenya told the AP after the race that she still wasn’t happy with how she ran the race:

“We’re happy with the win but not how we ran the race,” Semenya said. “Obviously, when you’re running 800 meters it’s all about the splits that you run. We’re not really calculated well but at the end of the day you have to execute, you have to rectify those mistakes when you’re running a race.”

This was Semenya’s first race since the Swiss Supreme Court ordered the International Association of Athletics Federation to allow Semenya to compete on a temporary basis earlier this month.

Semenya, whose has been hounded by the IAAF for years only due to a high level of natural testosterone, had been previously ruled to have “differences of sexual development” by the court because of her unusual hormones.

Wilson, the owner of the American record in the 800m and someone who clearly stands to benefit if Semenya were banned from competition, said she believed the South African runner should be allowed to race.

“Absolutely I think she be allowed to run,” Wilson said. “I think everybody should be allowed to compete. The parameters surrounding that, I’m not sure about, but I definitely think she should be able to do what she wants.”

Story continues

The IAAF had previously instituted a rule capping testosterone levels in events of distances between 400 meters and the mile. In an interesting coincidence, that range includes every distance Semenya has received a medal for in international competition.

Semenya would have been allowed to compete in IAAF events under the new rule had she taken hormone suppressants. She has strongly rejected any possibility of doing that.

More from Yahoo Sports: