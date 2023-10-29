Caster Semenya hits out at ‘small man’ Seb Coe and World Athletics

Caster Semenya has not held back in her autobiography ‘The Race to Be Myself’ - Getty Images/Geoffroy Van der Hasselt

Caster Semenya has said World Athletics ‘confiscated my life’ and launched a stinging attack on Seb Coe, labelling him a ‘small man’ in a searing autobiography.

In The Race to Be Myself, which is published on Tuesday, Semenya claims world athletics’ governing body damaged her personally and professionally through the hormone suppression medication she was required to take for six years.

The book features unflattering mentions of several British running stars including Lynsey Sharp, who was one of Semenya’s most outspoken critics. But Coe is the book’s chief antagonist, from the moment he “heightened the media frenzy” around her gold medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

“With me and Sebastian, it’s personal. He has something against me – that’s how I feel, and no one can change my mind,” Semenya writes.

Semenya’s dramatic emergence as an 18-year-old created a dilemma for World Athletics because of her hyperandrogenism, which comes under the technical label of DSD (differences in sexual development). As she explains in her book, she was born with a vagina but no womb and internal testes.

Lynsey Sharp (second left) was one of Semenya’s biggest critics at Rio Olympics - EPA/António Lacerda

After Semenya won the 800m World Championship in 2009, World Athletics decreed she could only compete if she suppressed her testosterone levels below 10 nmol/L. But this restriction was lifted in 2016 after another DSD athlete – Indian sprinter Dutee Chand – brought a legal challenge against the rule.

Semenya criticises Coe’s reaction to Chand’s legal victory, which was to make a renewed – and eventually successful – push for even tougher DSD regulations.

“The man couldn’t help himself,” she writes. “Coe has always struck me as a small man, unsure of himself.

“[Coe] couldn’t stand being questioned about the regulations or me in particular. He could barely say my name in interviews … My thoughts are that he should concentrate on doing the job he said he would do. Clean up the sport … Everybody knows there is a systemic doping issue in athletics, and the IAAF has made a mess of dealing with it.”

When contacted by Telegraph Sport, World Athletics [formerly IAAF] said: “World Athletics has only ever been interested in protecting the female category. If we don’t, then women and young girls will not choose sport. That is, and has always been, the Federation’s sole motivation.”

Semenya’s book is a defiant statement from an athlete who has not run competitively since last year. She states that she will never again take hormone suppressants – to which she attributes side effects such as weight gain, cramps and the weakening of bones – in order to race. It is a requirement she describes as “a barbaric infringement on our human dignity”.

In a powerful first chapter, Semenya confirms she did not know about her DSD condition until it was made public in 2009, soon after that first World Championship gold in Berlin. “I found out, along with the rest of the world, that I did not have a uterus or fallopian tubes.”

She condemns the media storm that blew up around her, writing: “I would say I was being treated like an animal, but I grew up tending to my family’s livestock, and we treated them with more respect than that.”

She also suggests that black women have traditionally “been objectified and treated as spectacles”, from the 19th Century circus attraction Sarah Baartman to Michelle Obama and Serena Williams.

Semenya has said the animals she tended to growing up were treated better than her by some in the sport - PA/Adam Davy

The book contains an extraordinary scene from Berlin, on the eve of Semenya’s first World Championship final. Asked to visit a nearby hospital, she is expecting to have blood taken. Instead, she encounters a doctor with an ultrasound probe which he intends to insert into her vagina.

“I was 18 years old and still what we call as ‘innocent,’” she writes. “I wasn’t going to let these people penetrate me … I lay on the table, legs wide open, watching these crazy f------ discuss how they were going to get inside my body. ‘I’m an African,’ I told them. ‘I’m a hunter. I will slaughter you with your own instruments.’”

Despite the humiliation of an invasive check-up, and what she describes as “the psychological violence of having your gender identity questioned or ripped away”, Semenya managed to gather herself and win the following day’s final. But she was not allowed to race again until World Athletics had decided on their new testosterone-suppression regulations at the end of the year. She retreated to her room at the University of Pretoria, where she had received a sports scholarship, and fell into what “some would call a depression [although] I didn’t understand it as such at the time.”

Once equipped with the prescribed medication, Semenya returned to the track in 2010 – although she suffered from night-sweating and nausea, and admits that “I couldn’t put on and keep muscle in the same way as before.”

She was beaten in both the 2011 World Championships and the 2012 Olympics by Russia’s Mariya Savinova, but her silver medals were later upgraded to gold after Savinova was found to have taken performance-enhancing drugs.

“People felt I had something that made my winning unfair,” Semenya writes.

“Yet they thought nothing of cheering on the seeming inevitability of wins by genetically gifted athletes like Usain Bolt, who boasted millions more fast-twitch muscle fibres and a stride that was several inches longer than his peers. No one suggested Michael Phelps’s dominance was unfair and he should take medication so he produces just as much lactic acid as his competitors or have surgery to fix his hypermobile joints.”

In her book, Semenya explains that – even from a young age – she always had to deal with strange looks and insinuations about her gender. Unexpectedly, one of the few rival athletes who asked her straight out whether she was a boy – Violet Raseboya – ended up becoming her wife in 2016.

Others found it harder to come to terms with Semenya’s physique, as well her distinctive upright running style, which showed few signs of effort and thus accentuated the contrast between her and more traditional female body types.

Semenya describes Lynsey Sharp, the 2012 European champion from Scotland, as one of her most hostile rivals.

Paula Radcliffe, the former British marathon world champion, also collects some flak for suggesting that ambitious coaches would go looking for runners with hyperandrogenism in the future.