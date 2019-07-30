Caster Semenya 'disappointed' she can't defend 800m title after Swiss court reverses ruling

South Africa's Caster Semenya will not be allowed to compete in certain events unless she takes hormone-suppressing medication. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Olympian Caster Semenya will not be able to defend her 800m world title after the Swiss Supreme Court ruled Semenya must take hormone-suppressing medication in order to compete, according to Sky Sports.

The ruling appears to end Semenya’s months-long fight to continue competing in events without taking hormone suppressants.

In May, the Court of Arbitration for Sport held up a ruling from the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) that stated women with naturally elevated testosterone levels must take hormone suppressants to compete in certain events.

Semenya refused to do that, and appealed to the Swiss Supreme Court. In June, the Swiss Supreme Court suspended that regulation, allowing Semenya to continue competing in events until Semenya’s appeal was complete.

The IAAF had until June 25 to respond to the Swiss Supreme Court’s ruling. A month later, the Swiss Supreme Court reversed its decision to suspend the IAAF’s ruling.

Semenya told Sky Sports she was “disappointed” she wouldn’t be able to compete in the 800m event at Doha in August.

In a statement issued through her PR agency, Semenya said: "I am very disappointed to be kept from defending my hard-earned title, but this will not deter me from continuing my fight for the human rights of all of the female athletes concerned."

Semenya is a two-time Olympic champion, winning the gold in the 800m event at both the 2012 and 2016 Olympics.

Throughout her fight for eligibility, Semenya has been referred to as a transgender athlete by Fox News. Semenya was assigned female at birth.

