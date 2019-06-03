Caster Semenya allowed to compete again after Swiss court suspends ruling

Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete in events for now. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

Olympian Caster Semenya will be allowed to compete in all races again on a temporary basis. A Swiss court temporarily suspended regulations that required the 28-year-old Semenya to take hormone suppressants in order to compete, according to the Independent.

In May, the International Association of Athletics Federation (IAAF) determined that Semenya has “differences of sexual development” because her body naturally produces more testosterone than most women.

If she wanted to continue competing in her usual races, the IAAF ruled that Semenya would have to take hormone suppressants. It cited the “integrity” of the sport in the ruling.

Semenya expressed her displeasure with that decision, saying she would not take the suppressants. She filed an appeal.

The Swiss Supreme Court suspended those regulations until Semenya’s appeal is complete. The IAAF has until June 25 to respond, and the court will then reassess the situation.

Semenya won the gold medal in the 800-meter event at the Olympics in 2012 and 2016. The IAAF regulations would ban Semenya from that event.

Since Semenya’s initial ruling, there have been erroneous reports calling Semenya transgender. She is not transgender and was assigned female at birth.

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

