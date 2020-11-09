Nicolas Lodeiro scores as Sounders beat Earthquakes 4-1

SEATTLE — Nicolas Lodeiro and Raul Ruidiaz scored two minutes apart early in the second half, and the Seattle Sounders beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on Sunday in the MLS regular-season finale for both teams.

Seattle’s victory combined with Portland’s draw against LAFC vaulted the Sounders (11-5-6) into second place in the Western Conference standings. Seattle will face No. 7 seed LAFC in the opening round of the MLS Cup playoffs in a rematch of last year’s Western Conference final.

San Jose (8-9-6) had already clinched a playoff spot and needed a victory and a lot of help to avoid being the No. 8 seed. The Earthquakes will open the playoffs against No. 1 seed Sporting Kansas City.

SPORTING KANSAS CITY 2, REAL SALT LAKE 0

SANDY, Utah (AP) — Khiry Shelton and Erik Hurtado sandwiched a pair of goals around intermission, and Sporting KC beat Real Salt Lake in the snow.

Sporting KC (12-6-3) clinched the top seed in the Western Conference with the win. The club enters the post-season having won six of eight.

Shelton scored in a scrum in the 45th minute. After halftime, Hurtado beat sliding keeper David Ochoa.

Real Salt Lake finished with a 5-10-7 record.

TIMBERS 1, LAFC 1

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jorge Villafana scored in the 90th minute, and the Timbers played to a draw against.

LAFC’s Diego Rossi claimed the league’s Golden Boot with 14 goals in the coronavirus-shortened season. He had a chance to up his final total against the Timbers, but he hit the post twice.

LAFC (9-8-5) finished seventh in the Western Conference standings and will visit Minnesota United in the opening round of the playoffs.

The Timbers (11-6-6) finished third and will host FC Dallas.

Carlos Vela made his first start since Aug. 22 and scored on a rebound goal in the fifth minute. Vela was working his way back from an MCL injury.

NEW YORK CITY FC 4, FIRE 3

CHICAGO (AP) — Valentín Castellanos had a goal and an assist, sending New York City FC to the win.

NYCFC will play Orlando City in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Chicago (5-10-8), which is winless in its last six games, was eliminated from MLS playoff contention.

Castellanos ran onto a misplayed ball by Chicago’s Miguel Ángel Navarro and tapped in a roller from near the spot for the tiebreaking goal in the 77th minute.

New York City (12-8-3) has won four consecutive games for the first time since a five-game win streak from Aug. 17-Sept. 7 of last season.

Przemyslaw Frankowski had two goals for the Fire. Robert Beric also scored.

UNION 2, REVOLUTION 0

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Sergio Santos and Cory Burke scored, and Philadelphia captured its first-ever Supporters’ Shield with a victory over New England.

The Union had a chance to secure the trophy last weekend, but a 2-1 loss to Columbus put the celebration on hold. Philadelphia (14-4-5) finished with 47 points to claim the top spot in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage through the playoffs.

New England (8-7-8) will face Montreal in the play-in round.

Philadelphia took a 1-0 lead into the break after Santos scored on a shot that rebounded off the crossbar and landed at his feet in the 42nd minute. Burke added a goal for the Union in the 69th minute.

IMPACT 3, D.C. UNITED 2

WASHINGTON (AP) — Romell Quioto scored in the 88th minute, helping Montreal secure a playoff berth.

The Impact (8-13-2) will be the No. 9 seed in the Eastern Conference. D.C. United (5-12-6) was eliminated from playoff contention.

Montreal snapped a three-game losing streak with its first victory since a 2-1 win against Inter Miami on Oct. 17.

Quioto took a centre from Mason Toye and tapped it in for the game-winner. Victor Wanyama tied it at 2 in the 74th minute off a feed from Quioto.

Donovan Pines and Ola Kamara scored for D.C. United.

RED BULLS 2, TORONTO FC 1

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Tom Barlow and Brian White scored about two minutes apart, leading the Red Bulls to the victory.

Barlow put away a header from point-blank range to open the scoring in the 24th minute. Sean Davis lobbed an arcing ball to Kyle Duncan, who played a header across the area to White for a tap-in goal in the 26th.

New York (9-9-5), which has just one loss in its last seven games, will be the Eastern Conference’s No. 5 seed and play the third-seeded Columbus Crew in the conference semifinals.

Story continues