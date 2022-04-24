Castellanos, Diamondbacks cool off Mets with 5-2 victory

  • Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Humberto Castellanos throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Humberto Castellanos throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho advances to third on a base hit by David Peralta during the first inning of a baseball game as New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar waits for the throw, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Daulton Varsho advances to third on a base hit by David Peralta during the first inning of a baseball game as New York Mets' Eduardo Escobar waits for the throw, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) draws a walk during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets' Brandon Nimmo (9) draws a walk during the first inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil dives into third with an RBI triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets' Jeff McNeil dives into third with an RBI triple against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the fifth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets' Francisco Lindor warms up prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets' Francisco Lindor warms up prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches his team prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets manager Buck Showalter watches his team prior to a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte follows through on an RBI force out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte follows through on an RBI force out during the second inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil greets teammates after scoring on a base hit by Tomas Nido during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets' Jeff McNeil greets teammates after scoring on a base hit by Tomas Nido during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) scores on a base hit by Daulton Varsho as New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido waits or the throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Carson Kelly (18) scores on a base hit by Daulton Varsho as New York Mets catcher Tomas Nido waits or the throw during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo beats the throw into third for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo beats the throw into third for a triple during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
  • New York Mets' Jeff McNeil can't catch a triple hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
    New York Mets' Jeff McNeil can't catch a triple hit by Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo during the sixth inning of a baseball game, Saturday, April 23, 2022, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
DAVID BRANDT
4 min read
PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Diamondbacks' offense has been downright abysmal through much of the season's first two weeks.

Even so, first baseman Christian Walker didn't panic. He just figured the team was due.

Arizona responded with a season-high 11 hits, Humberto Castellanos pitched five solid innings and the Diamondbacks cooled off the New York Mets by beating them 5-2 on Saturday night.

It's been a struggle so far for D-backs hitters, who came into the game with an MLB-worst .180 batting average. But Daulton Varsho led off with a single and the rest of the offense followed suit: Varsho, Pavin Smith, Carson Kelly and Geraldo Perdomo all had two hits. Walker doubled and added an RBI.

“From our perspective, it was just a matter of time,” Walker said. “Call it a slow start or whatever, but this is who we thought we were going to be. It’s just a matter of repeating and executing every day.”

The Diamondbacks have won three of their last four. The NL East-leading Mets lost for just the second time in seven games.

“Sometimes it's your night, sometimes it's not,” said Mets first baseman Pete Alonso, who was hitless and struck out two times in four at-bats.

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the first and scored a pair of runs in the second — aided by a Mets defensive miscue — to push their advantage to 3-0.

Arizona had runners on first and second with one out when Perdomo's bouncing bunt gave New York trouble. Mets third baseman Eduardo Escobar bumped into pitcher Trevor Williams while fielding the ball, which delayed Escobar's throw and allowed Perdomo to reach and load the bases.

Varsho followed with a line-drive RBI single that deflected off the glove of leaping second baseman Robinson Cano. Ketel Marte's fielder's choice brought home the second run.

Arizona got a good spot start from Castellanos (1-0), who gave up two runs on four hits and struck out five. Joe Mantiply earned his first career save with a scoreless ninth.

Third baseman Sergio Alcántara made a stellar defensive play for the final out, diving for a grounder down the line before throwing across the diamond to complete the play.

“A lot of good things happened inside of the concept of being a team,” Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said. “We scored runs without getting base hits, we executed with the barrel of our bats in key situations and we made pitches after not making perfect defensive plays."

Williams (0-2) took the loss in a spot start of his own after giving up four runs on seven hits over two innings.

BANG, BANG

In a rarity, the Diamondbacks and Mets both had a runner called out on the bases after they were hit by a batted ball.

Smith's hot shot hit Arizona teammate Seth Beer, who was trying to advance from first to second in the fifth. Then in the seventh, New York's Jeff McNeil hit a hard grounder that bounced off Cano's foot.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Mets: Sean Reid-Foley pitched 2 2/3 innings of scoreless relief to keep New York in the game but had to leave with an athletic trainer because of leg cramps that started when he tried to cover first base. ... Mets manager Buck Showalter said RHP Jacob deGrom (stress reaction, right scapula) recently had another MRI to check on his healing progress. Showalter called it a “good sign.”

Diamondbacks: RHP Sean Poppen was placed on the 10-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation. RHP Corbin Martin was called up from Triple-A to take his spot on the roster.

ROSTER MOVES

Mets: LHP David Peterson was sent to Triple-A following Friday night’s solid start. RHP Adonis Medina took his spot on the roster. Showalter said Peterson will likely be called up again on May 3 to pitch during a scheduled doubleheader against the Atlanta Braves.

Diamondbacks: OF Stuart Fairchild was traded to the Seattle Mariners for cash. Fairchild was recently designated for assignment.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks send LHP Madison Bumgarner (0-1, 1.38 ERA) to the mound to face RHP Tylor Megill (2-0, 2.20) in Sunday's series finale.

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

