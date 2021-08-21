Caste-Based Census is Desire of People: Nitish Ahead of Monday's Meet With PM

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday, 21 August, informed reporters in Patna that a delegation comprising a representative each from 10 parties is going to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday over demand for a caste census.

"It is the desire of the people that there must be a caste census," the CM said, as per ANI, adding that he hopes for "a positive discussion" on the issue.

As per Kumar's remarks from Thursday, Tejashwi Yadav, the leader of opposition in the Assembly, will also be a part of the delegation. On Saturday, Kumar also added:

""The respected prime minister has granted time at 11 am the day after tomorrow. An entire list of the delegation has been sent to him and also members of the ten parties going to the meeting."" -

Further, Nitish Kumar, as per NDTV, suggested that it would be "very beneficial" if such an exercise is conducted for the whole nation.

"Right now, we are going to request that the Census must be conducted based on caste. It is up to the Centre to decide," the CM said.

Led by Tejashwi Yadav, leaders of the five-party Opposition Grand Alliance had recently met the CM over the issue.

This demand for a caste-based census comes just months before the Assembly elections that have been scheduled in seven states for next year. These seven states include Uttar Pradesh, which remains divided deeply along caste lines.



Leader of the Janata Dal (United), Nitish Kumar has asserted that differing stands on the issue by his party and the BJP would not impact the coalition.

(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)

