The Cast of 'The White Lotus' Are the Real Stars of Fashion Week

The cast of The White Lotus are clearly the real stars of fashion week this season, with multiple cast members spotted at some of the biggest shows in Europe, sat front row no less. JW Anderson's showcase at Milan Fashion Week saw the likes of Simona Tabasco (aka Lucia) and Sabrina Impacciatore (aka hotel manager Valentina) in attendance, while Armani's front row featured Will Sharpe (aka Ethan Spiller) and Theo James (who plays Cameron Sullivan.)

Elsewhere, the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 showcase saw Adam DiMarco, also known as the youngest De Grasso, Albie, in attendance and looking incredibly dapper and grown up. So far, the HBO cast has made a pretty big splash in Milan and Paris, but we have a sneaky suspicion that this won't be the last we see of them.

Scroll down to see the full list of The White Lotus stars at Fashion Week and the shows that they attended.

Sabrina Impacciatore

the white lotus paris milan fashion week runway saint laurent



Impacciatore, also known as Valentina, the hotel manager, attended the recent JW Anderson Show which took place during Milan Fashion Week. Swapping her usual vibrant suits for a striking jumpsuit with black knee-high boots and of course, a JW Anderson bumper bag.

Will Sharpe

the white lotus paris milan fashion week runway saint laurent



Sharpe, who plays Ethan Spiller, attended Emporio Armani's showcase at Milan Fashion Week and sat in the front row alongside Joe Alwyn and Sophia Di Martino. The HBO star wore smart black shoes paired with raw-edged jeans and a grey overcoat.

Theo James

the white lotus paris milan fashion week runway saint laurent



James, who plays Cameron Sullivan, a friend of Ethan Spiller and husband of Daphne Sullivan, attended the Giorgio Armani showcase at Milan Fashion Week in a sleek black suit.

Adam DiMarco

the white lotus paris milan fashion week runway saint laurent



DiMarco, who plays Albie Di Grasso, attended the Prada Fall/Winter 2023 menswear showcase at Milan Fashion Week, dressed in a Prada turtleneck complete with black trousers, smart shoes and a gingham-printed coat.

Simona Tabasco

the white lotus paris milan fashion week runway saint laurent



Tabasco, who plays sex worker Lucia, attended the JW Anderson showcase at Milan Fashion Week in bright blue heels and a glittering off-the-shoulder dress paired with a matching JW bumper bag. The HBO star sat front row alongside Charli XCX and Emma Marrone.