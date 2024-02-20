Cast Iron Skillet Bruschetta Recipe

bruschetta on board - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Enjoy the rustic charm of this cast iron skillet bruschetta, a twist on a classic dish celebrated for its simplicity and vibrant flavors. Originating in Italy, bruschetta has captured hearts worldwide with its blend of fresh ingredients and robust taste. The dish is a favorite for gatherings, from casual get-togethers to elegant events. Picture juicy grape tomatoes and minced garlic sauteed to perfection in olive oil as the topping for seared sourdough. To elevate the experience, a luscious layer of softened cream cheese adds a creamy element. Whether served as a hearty appetizer or a light meal, this bruschetta promises to be a flavorful crowd pleaser, making any occasion a celebration of taste and tradition.

Wellness coach and recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "Making bruschetta the standard way of toasting the bread in the oven is good, but making it in a cast iron skillet with the seasoned tomato juices left in the pan will become your new favorite way to enjoy bruschetta." This recipe is also great for those who want to put their trusty skillet to use in any and every way possible.

Gather The Ingredients For Cast Iron Skillet Bruschetta

bruschetta ingredietns - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

To make this recipe pick up some grape tomatoes, garlic, and fresh basil from the produce department. "Cherry tomatoes work fine here and if you can also use the heirloom varieties to bring in other colors if you want," Hahn shares.

Then you'll want to buy a loaf of sourdough bread. "I have used a rectangle loaf so that all of the bruschetta pieces are about the same size. If you are using a round loaf and some of the pieces are large, you can cut them in half when serving," Hahn shares.

We'll be using cream cheese as our base layer on the bread, so head over to the dairy aisle and add that to your cart. "If you want this bruschetta to be dairy-free and vegan, just use dairy-free cream cheese," Hahn says. Then check your pantry for olive oil and coarse salt. "I typically use Himalayan pink salt for most of my cooking and it works great in this recipe," Hahn remarks.

Step 1: Add Oil To A Cast Iron Skillet

adding oil to a pan - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large cast-iron skillet and bring heat to medium-high.

Step 2: Cook The Tomatoes

adding salt to pan - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add in the tomatoes, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt. Stir frequently for 8 minutes or until the tomatoes have released their juices.

Step 3: Slice The Bread

sliced bread on board - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Slice the bread into 1-inch slices.

Step 4: Remove The Tomatoes From The Pan

scooping out the tomatoes - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Remove the tomatoes and garlic from the pan with a slotted spoon so the juices remain in the pan.

Step 5: Slice The Basil

sliced basil on board - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Cut the basil into slivers.

Step 6: Combine The Tomatoes And Basil

basil and tomatoes in bowl - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Combine the tomatoes and half of the basil in a small bowl.

Step 7: Add Oil To The Pan

adding oil to the pan - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan with the tomato juices, and heat to medium-high.

Step 8: Add The Bread To The Pan

bread in skillet - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Add 4 slices of bread to the pan and cook 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Add the remaining oil with the remaining bread slices when the first batch is done.

Step 9: Spread Cream Cheese On Bread

spreading cream cheese on bread - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Spread cream cheese on the toasted bread.

Step 10: Add The Tomato Mixture

Adding tomatoes to bread - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Scoop a generous amount of the tomato mixture on top of the cream cheese.

Step 11: Add Basil And Serve

bruschetta on board - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Top with additional basil and serve.

Can You Make This Bruschetta Ahead Of Time?

plate with bruschetta slices - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you will be serving the bruschetta for a party or gathering, it can be helpful to make it ahead of time. If making it the day before you need it, it will be best to only prep the ingredients. You can slice the bread, place it in a resealable bag, and store it in the fridge. "Because we'll be toasting the bread in the cast iron skillet, it's okay if it loses some of the softness," Hahn says.

You can also pre-cook the tomatoes and once they're done cooking, just store the cooked tomatoes and garlic in a bowl making sure to collect all of the tomato juices as well. Then prior to making, just add the tomatoes back to the pan to warm up and scoop them out so the fresh juices are left in the pan to continue on with the recipe.

If you want to make the bruschetta a few hours before you need it, just cover it after making, then broil in the oven for a few minutes before serving to get the bread toasted again and warm up the tomatoes.

What Pairs Well With This Bruschetta?

hand holding piece of bruschetta - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

If you are serving the bruschetta along with other appetizers, there are many fun options to go along with the Italian theme. An olive tapenade offers briny and tangy notes and can provide a nice contrast to the warm, toasty flavors of the bruschetta. You can serve it with crackers or place it on the bruschetta platter so guests can help themselves.

A classic charcuterie board is as an excellent pairing with bruschetta due to its ability to offer a diverse and complementary range of flavors and textures. The combination of cured meats, cheeses, fruits, and condiments on the charcuterie board adds depth and variety, enhancing the overall dining experience when enjoyed alongside bruschetta.

If you're serving the bruschetta as an appetizer before a meal, it will be delicious paired with a fresh Caesar salad, a simple green salad, or an Italian chopped salad. If you want something more substantial, baked lasagna, spicy arrabbiata penne, or spaghetti and meatballs all complement the skillet bruschetta.

Cast Iron Skillet Bruschetta Recipe

bruschetta close up - Miriam Hahn/Tasting Table

Prep Time: 5mCook Time: 24mYield: 8 ServingsIngredients

3 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3 cups halved grape tomatoes

3 cloves minced garlic

1 teaspoon coarse salt, divided

1 loaf sourdough bread

20 basil leaves, divided

6 ounces softened cream cheese

Directions

Add 1 tablespoon of oil to a large cast-iron skillet and bring heat to medium-high. Add in the tomatoes, garlic, and ½ teaspoon salt. Stir frequently for 8 minutes or until the tomatoes have released their juices. Slice the bread into 1-inch slices. Remove the tomatoes and garlic from the pan with a slotted spoon so the juices remain in the pan. Cut the basil into slivers. Combine the tomatoes and half of the basil in a small bowl. Add 1 tablespoon of oil to the pan with the tomato juices, and heat to medium-high. Add 4 slices of bread to the pan and cook 4 minutes on each side or until browned. Add the remaining oil with the remaining bread slices when the first batch is done. Spread cream cheese on the toasted bread. Scoop a generous amount of the tomato mixture on top of the cream cheese. Top with additional basil and serve.

