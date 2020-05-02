The cast of Happy Endings is reuniting for special charity episode

Photo credit: ABC

From Digital Spy

A star of the fan favourite US sitcom Happy Endings has confirmed that we might be getting a new, er, ending for the show as there's a special charity episode in the works.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Casey Wilson, who played Penny Hartz on the series, has suggested that it's still early stages, but the gang of Chicago-based friends will be making a return.



"We’re going to do a little reading of something at this time," the actress told Variety.

"We’re gonna get together and do a little new material… the writers, they’re tapping away."

Photo credit: Bob D'Amico/ABC - Getty Images

Related: 9 of TV's happiest endings that are guaranteed to make you smile

We understand it's likely to a similar set-up to Parks and Recreation's 30-minute one-off charity episode, which was filmed in aid of Feeding America, a non-profit organisation that provides meals through food banks and community pantries in the US.

When asked about a full-blown Happy Endings revival, Casey was very coy and humble about the possibility of the show returning for more than a charity special.

"I’m like, do people want to see us at this age?" she asked, to which we say, of course!

The cult hit sitcom originally ran on ABC in the US for three seasons from 2011 to 2013. Alongside Casey, it starred Eliza Coupe, Elisha Cuthbert, Zachary Knighton, Adam Pally, Damon Wayans Jr as six very quirky friends living their best lives in Chicago.



Photo credit: Nicole Wilder/ABC

Watch Now Happy Endings (2011)

There were stirrings about a possible return for show last year – before the current pandemic put all plans on hold, that is.

Chief of US TV network Karey Burke told The Hollywood Reporter at the time that a revival was being looked into.

"Happy Endings was certainly one of my favorite ABC shows," Karey explained. "One of the things [ABC comedy head Erin Wehrenberg] and I bonded over when she came over [from Warner Bros TV] to take over comedy development was a desire to do a show like Happy Endings, which led to a conversation about Happy Endings."

Story continues

Well, we're certainly excited to see our old friends again.

Happy Endings is available to stream now on Amazon Prime.

Digital Spy now has a newsletter – sign up to get it sent straight to your inbox.

Looking for more TV recommendations and discussion? Head over to our Facebook Group to see new picks every day, and chat with other readers about what they're watching right now.

You Might Also Like