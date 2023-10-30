The Cast of “Good Luck Charlie”: Where Are They Now?

The Disney Channel family sitcom, starring Bridgit Mendler, ran for four seasons

Eric McCandless/DISNEY CHANNEL/Getty Left to right: Leigh-Allyn Baker, Jason Dolley, Bridgit Mendler, Eric Allen Kramer, Logan Moreau, Bradley Steven Perry, and Mia Talerico on the set of 'Good Luck Charlie.'

Good Luck Charlie premiered on Disney Channel back in April 2010, but the family-centered sitcom is still fondly remembered today.

Television producers Phil Baker and Drew Vaupen created the show with the goal of entertaining families, including kids and parents. The series ran for four seasons, concluding in February 2014 with a one-hour finale episode. The Disney Channel film spinoff Good Luck Charlie, It's Christmas! premiered in December 2011. Baker and Vaupen also released an Indian adaptation of the show titled Best of Luck Nikki in April 2011.

Bridgit Mendler, Bradley Steven Perry, Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Eric Allan Kramer and Mia Talerico starred in Good Luck Charlie as the Duncans, a close-knit family living in Denver. Each episode featured the eldest daughter Teddy Duncan (Mendler) making a video diary with advice for her younger sister, Charlie Duncan (Talerico).

Jason Dolley Instagram Jason Dolley, Leigh-Allyn Baker, Bradley Steven Perry, Mia Talerico, Bridgit Mendler and Griffin Cleverly.

Several cast members continued to act after the show ended; others started a podcast, began coaching actors and had personal milestones. Mendler notably prioritized her education and pursued a Ph.D. and a juris doctor.

In May 2020, Mendler, Perry, Dolley, Baker, Kramer and Talerico gathered on Zoom to reflect on the show with Entertainment Tonight. They reminisced about all the good times, marveled at the grown-up Talerico and expressed gratitude for the caring environment and close relationships they had on set.

So where are the cast of Good Luck Charlie now? See what the former Disney Channel stars have been up to.

Bridgit Mendler as Teddy Duncan

Michael Bezjian/WireImage ; Mindy Best/Getty Bridgit Mendler at the 21st Annual "A Time For Heroes" Celebrity Picnic Benefit in 2010. ; Bridgit Mendler at 'Digital Revolution: A Look at Music's New Frontier' during the 2017 SXSW Conference and Festivals.

Bridgit Mendler starred in Good Luck Charlie as Teddy Duncan, the charming and caring second-oldest kid in the family. The actress, who was born in Washington, D.C., and raised in California, was 17 when the show started. She landed the role after appearing in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place and Jonas. She also became well known for the network's TV movie Lemonade Mouth (2011).

After Good Luck Charlie, Mendler joined the cast of the NBC sitcom Undateable (2015–2016) and was featured in a 2017 episode of the country music drama series Nashville. She’s also a talented musician and followed up her successful debut album, Hello My Name Is… (2012), with a 2016 EP titled Nemesis.

Mendler has since pursued another passion: her education. In 2016, she graduated from the University of Southern California with a degree in anthropology, per her LinkedIn. Mendler earned a master’s degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2020; she is now in the joint JD/Ph.D program between Harvard Law School and MIT.

Mendler worked at the International Bureau Satellite Division Policy Branch for four months in 2022 and worked as a fellow and researcher at the MIT Media Lab from 2017 to 2023. According to the MIT Media Lab, she focused on “technologies that support inclusive and collaborative governance and citizen engagement.” She’s also the CEO and co-founder of Stealth, a company launched in January 2023.

The performer and scholar married her husband, Griffin Cleverly, in 2019. Shortly after their wedding, she shared a photo on Instagram of the two of them smiling on a beach, writing, “We are so excited for this new chapter 💜💜💜.”

In 2014, Mendler spoke to Seventeen about the end of Good Luck Charlie. “I feel like I grew up so much on it!” she said. “It's the relationships I'll miss the most — it feels like everyone there helped raise me. … I'll miss my character, Teddy, and all the love on set.”



Bradley Steven Perry as Gabe Duncan

David Livingston/Getty ; Bradley Steven Perry Instagram Bradley Steven Perry at the 80th anniversary Hollywood Christmas Parade benefiting Marine Toys for Tots in 2011. ; Bradley Steven Perry in 2023.

Bradley Steven Perry, originally from Southern California, was 11 years old when he began starring as Gabe Duncan, Teddy’s mischievous younger brother, on Good Luck Charlie.

After the show, Perry was cast in the High School Musical spinoff film Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure and the Disney XD comedies Mighty Med and its spinoff Lab Rats: Elite Force. In 2020, he appeared in the Adam Sandler film Hubie Halloween and on an episode of the CBS drama S.W.A.T.

He graduated from USC in 2021 and called it “the best school in the world” on Instagram. The following year, Perry and his former Mighty Med costar Jake Short launched their podcast show, Hit the Brake, which ran for 10 episodes.

The actor also has a cooking video series on YouTube. He enlisted his former costar, Eric Allan Kramer, to help make street tacos and noted in the clip that they initially bonded over a shared love of cooking.

Perry reflected on the show's four seasons during the Good Luck Charlie cast reunion on Zoom.

“It was the first show I really worked on, and at the time, I thought, ‘Wow, if this is TV, this is awesome! This is the best line of work!’ " he said. "You go on to other shows, or you go on to other movies or whatever you do, and you realize how special this thing was and how unique of a situation we had.”

The Good Luck Charlie star is dating Carley Williams and frequently posts pictures with her on social media. In September 2022, he shared a series of photos with Williams and wrote, “Happy birthday crazy lady. 3rd photo is the girl I get to spend everyday with. I love you!”



Leigh-Allyn Baker as Amy Duncan

Ari Perilstein/WireImage ; Terry Wyatt/Getty Leigh-Allyn Baker attends "Kids Helping Kids" in 2012. ; Leigh-Allyn Baker attends the Nashville premiere of "Into the Spotlight" in 2023.

Good Luck Charlie’s witty matriarch, Amy Duncan, was brought to life by Leigh-Allyn Baker, a Kentucky native. She was previously known for her work on Will & Grace and Charmed. The actress told L.A. Parent she was nine months pregnant when she auditioned for Good Luck Charlie with her first child.

After working on the hit sitcom, Baker starred in and produced the Disney Channel movie Bad Hair Day (2015) and landed roles in the films Wish for Christmas (2016) and Misfits (2019), among others.

Baker and her husband, entertainment executive Keith Kauffman, share two sons, Griffin Samuel, born in 2009, and Baker James Kauffman, born in 2012.

The actress opened up to PEOPLE in 2017 about her son Baker’s speech impediment. “He was speaking normally and perfectly, then at a certain age he stopped talking completely for a year,” she said. The mom of two added that her son’s speech improved after discovering he had celiac disease and cut gluten from his diet.

She also spoke about Griffin’s diagnosis of developmental dyspraxia, a condition that affects one’s sensory and motor functions. “I feel the more normal I make this, the easier it is to accept and it becomes normal to him,” she said. “My priority is what’s best for him.”

In a 2013 message to Good Luck Charlie fans through Shine On Media, Baker said, “We thank you for showing us love for four incredible years. It was a really fun ride, and thank you so much for taking it with us.”

Baker’s next film, Bringing Back Christmas, is set for a November 2023 release.



Eric Allan Kramer as Bob Duncan

Michael Kovac/WireImage ; Aaron Epstein/CBS/Getty Eric Allan Kramer attends the Tuberous Sclerosis Alliance Comedy For A Cure 2013. ; Eric Allan Kramer as Bob Auerbach on 'VSI: Vegas'.

Bob Duncan, the goofy father and professional exterminator, was portrayed by Eric Allan Kramer. The actor, who is originally from Michigan, is also known for his performances in the sitcom The Hughleys and the films The Incredible Hulk Returns (1988) and Robin Hood: Men in Tights (1993).

Since his Good Luck Charlie days, Kramer starred in AMC’s comedy-drama series Lodge 49 and appeared in episodes of CSI: Vegas and Fuller House. When he isn't in front of the camera, he is an acting coach, helping prep others starting in the business.

“Whether it’s self tapes, fine tuning an audition or getting your acting muscles in shape for the next opportunity, find the confidence and direction that will get you to your best work regardless of age or experience,” his website reads.

In May 2023, Kramer took a moment to reminisce about Good Luck Charlie on Instagram. He posted his favorite scene, which featured Bob struggling with the idea that Teddy driving might mean her leaving home. “This was easily my favorite scene to shoot out of the series, and my favorite scene with Bridgit,” the Disney alum wrote in his caption.

Kramer added, “I could not stop seeing my own daughter and was a hard one to get through as I realized I wasn’t prepared for this moment in my own life … Good Luck Charlie writing at its best … Will remember this one for the rest of my career.”



Jason Dolley as PJ Duncan

Jeff Kravitz/AMA2011/FilmMagic ; Jason Dolley Instagram Jason Dolley at the 2011 American Music Awards. ; Jason Dolley in 2022.

Jason Dolley played Teddy’s immature but kindhearted older brother, PJ Duncan, on Good Luck Charlie. The Los Angeles native also worked on Cory in the House and the Disney films Minutemen (2008), Read It and Weep (2006) and Hatching Pete (2009).

In the years after Good Luck Charlie, he landed roles in the series American Housewife and The Ranch as well as films like The Devil’s Advocate (2020), Staged Killer (2019) and Waltz of the Angels (2022). He also took his education a step further and graduated from California Lutheran University in 2016, per his Instagram.

“Everybody came to set every day wanting to make the best thing we could make,” he recalled during the Good Luck Charlie Zoom reunion. “There was just this instant connection and chemistry that we had that you can’t plan. … We all just felt like a family pretty much right from the beginning.”



Mia Talerico as Charlie Duncan

Craig Sjodin/Disney Channel/Getty ; Mia Talerico Instagram Mia Talerico as Charlie in 'Good Luck Charlie'. ; Mia Talerico in 2023.

When she started filming Good Luck Charlie, Mia Talerico was only 10 months old. The now-14-year-old is originally from Santa Barbara, California, and Charlie Duncan, the youngest daughter in the Duncan family, was her breakout role.

Since the show ended, Talerico appeared on the Brat TV series Mani. In her Instagram bio, she writes that she’s an actor and creator. She has more than a million followers on the platform.

In August 2023, she celebrated starting high school. “Your yearly reminder that [you're] getting old,” Talerico joked in her Instagram caption. Costar Leigh-Allyn Baker commented, “She’s so big! Mia, you’re beautiful!”

During the cast reunion, Talerico reflected on her early years starring in Good Luck Charlie. “I probably had a really easy role ‘cause I just got told most of my lines or didn’t have any,” she said. “I think it was really easy because most of the time, it was what happened. We just rolled with it, like, in the crawling scene, I just stood up so we just went with it.”

The actress will star as Kelly in the upcoming comedy American Summer.

Raven Goodwin as Ivy Wentz

Todd Williamson/WireImage ; Rob Kim/Getty Raven Goodwin at Melanie Segal's MTV VMA Retreat in 2010. ; Raven Goodwin attends the New York Premiere of "A Thousand And One" in 2023.

Teddy’s fashionable and hilarious best friend, Ivy Wentz, was portrayed by Raven Goodwin. The Washington, D.C., native is known for her work on The Station Agent (2003) and Lovely & Amazing (2001); after Good Luck Charlie, she scored roles in Being Mary Jane, Abbott Elementary, The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel and more.

In 2021, the actress married entrepreneur Wiley Battle at Celestia Grand Villas in Santorini, Greece. The duo share a daughter, Riley Rosa Bell Battle, born in 2020.

Goodwin told The List that she didn’t stay in touch with her former Disney costars. “It's strange, but when I think of them, I send them love and light,” she said, noting that she was often busy working on multiple projects at once.

“I know all of them are doing well. … I’ve got to reach out and say hi to them. I really do. We would play Bananagrams, bake, do all this cute stuff. They’re cute people.”

In 2021, Deadline reported that Goodwin was set to portray Hattie McDaniel, the first African American actor to win an Oscar, in the biopic Behind the Smile.

Shane Harper as Spencer Walsh

Frank Trapper/Corbis/Getty ; Michael Kovac/Getty Shane Harper arrives at the premiere of Warner Bros.'s "Flipped". ; Shane Harper attends STARZ "Who Shot Ghost" Murder Mystery Event in 2020.

Shane Harper played Teddy’s music-loving boyfriend, Spencer Walsh, on Good Luck Charlie. Harper already had experience with Disney Channel when he joined the show, having been a principal dancer in High School Musical 2 (2007).

The actor, who is from San Diego, went on to book the 2017 TV movie remake of Dirty Dancing and the 2020 Hulu miniseries A Teacher, among other acting projects. He has also pursued his passion for music — Harper released a self-titled album in 2011 and several EPs after Good Luck Charlie concluded.

Harper spoke positively about his experience on set during a 2010 interview with Shine On Media. “It’s awesome working on the show,” he shared. “The cast is amazing, and the whole energy on set is really, really awesome, and it’s really fun. I’m honored to be a part of it.”

The actor currently stars in the Starz crime drama series Power Book IV: Force, which premiered in 2022.

Patricia Belcher as Mrs. Dabney

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic ; Paul Archuleta/Getty Patricia Belcher at the 'Bones' 100th Episode Celebration in 2010. ; Patricia Belcher at the 2018 Carney Awards.

The ever-grouchy Mrs. Dabney, the Duncans’ neighbor, was played by Patricia Belcher. Before Good Luck Charlie, the Montana native was already known for her roles in 500 Days of Summer (2009), Jeepers Creepers (2001) and The Proud Family Movie (2005).

Since the end of the Disney series, Belcher has appeared in series like Young Sheldon and Teachers, as well as movies like Gatlopp (2022) and Asking for It (2021). Her upcoming film Not Another Church Movie is set to release in 2023.

Samantha Boscarino as Skyler

Brian To/FilmMagic ; Araya Doheny/Getty Samantha Boscarino at the "Lemonade Mouth" premiere in 2011. ; Samantha Boscarino at the "Diamond in the Rough" premiere in 2022.

Samantha Boscarino played Skyler, Teddy’s friend and PJ’s love interest, on the show. The Southern California-born actress is also known for starring in The Clique (2008) with Mendler and for the Nickelodeon show How to Rock.

In the years since playing Skyler, Boscarino has landed roles on Shameless and The Resident, among others.

Read the original article on People.