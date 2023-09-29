The Cast of Felicity: Where Are They Now?

Can you believe it's been 25 years since Felicity Porter moved into the University of New York? Catch up with the cast of the beloved series, then and now

Touchstone Television / WB The Cast of Felicity

It's a classic tale: girl loves boy, girl decides to follow boy to college, girl and boy break up — but never quite all the way.

It's the story Felicity spun into four dramatic, delightful seasons, following Felicity Porter (Keri Russell) as she ditches Stanford for the University of New York in pursuit of her crush, Ben Covington (Scott Speedman).

In a 1998 review of season 1, Teen People called the show "sensitive without being soapy," dubbing it a "promising freshman" while celebrating Russell as an actress with "an unassuming sort of star quality that draws us to her character."

Here, as the show celebrates the 25th anniversary of its Sept. 29, 1998, premiere, catch up with the cast, then and now.



Keri Russell as Felicity Porter

Frank Ockenfels/Online USA; Roy Rochlin/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Keri Russell on 'Felicity' and now

The role of Felicity was hardly Russell's first: a child star, she came up on the A-list '90s edition of The All New Mickey Mouse Club and the series Malibu Shores in addition to 1992's Honey, I Blew Up the Kid.

She won her sole Golden Globe Award for Felicity in 1999; in her acceptance speech, she said it was "encouraging" to win. "Just to be able to do something you're so proud of, and that to be acknowledged, it's huge ... [The show is] so special and different."

Also special: her hair! In season 2, creator J.J. Abrams had Russell chop her long curly locks following a breakup, a move that upset fans.

In a 2017 interview with W, Russell said, "I didn't care, like I loved it. I thought it was so true and great. I did not expect all the hysteria. I feel like it was so the right move and I'm really glad they did it."

Russell, now 47, went on to star in the TV shows The Americans (with partner Matthew Rhys) and The Diplomat. She has three children: Sam, 7, with Rhys, and Willa, 11, and River, 16, with ex Shane Deary.

Scott Speedman as Ben Covington

Getty; Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock Scott Speedman on 'Felicity' and now

Speedman was busy picking up television episodes and TV movies before landing the role of Ben, who inspired Felicity to pack up and move to New York City.

When the two officially got together, Abrams told Teen People they'd "earned each other." (Fun fact: they dated for a while off-screen, too.)

And while Speedman joked in a 2017 interview with Today that fans rarely come up to tell him they were "Team Ben," they do say "how much they loved the show or how much it meant at that time in their lives," he shared.

Since the series ended, Speedman, now 48, has been a mainstay of TV (Grey’s Anatomy, You) and film (The Vow). He and fiancée Lindsay Rae Hofmann share daughter Pfeiffer, 23 months.



Scott Foley as Noel Crane

Warner Bros; Dominik Bindl/WireImage Scott Foley on 'Felicity' and now

As the third side of the show's central love triangle, Foley played Noel, Felicity's R.A.-turned-boyfriend. He previously worked on teen-favorite series like Sweet Valley High, Step by Step and Dawson's Creek and the movie Scream 3 before heading for New York City.

In the 2017 Today interview, he reflected on the series as "a simple story about falling in love at a certain time in your life. It's like lightning in a bottle."

And unlike Speedman, he had some fans. "People come to me and say, 'Hey I love Scandal but I'm still Team Noel,' " he added.

Foley, now 51, had roles on the series The Unit and Scandal. He and wife Marika Dominczyk (of Grey's Anatomy) have three kids: Konrad, 8, Keller, 11, and Malina, 13.

Tangi Miller as Elena Tyler

Getty; Marcus Ingram/Getty Tangi Miller on 'Felicity' and now

Elena — Felicity's close friend and lab partner — was Miller's breakout role. In a 2021 interview with Vice, she recalled her quick career trajectory.

“I literally went from being a student to being in Hollywood,” she said. “When I got Felicity, it was just like, wow. To be thrown right into the middle of the mix where you're on a really hot show where the girl cuts her hair and everybody's talking about it. It was wonderful. I wouldn't change it.”

Miller, now 53, appeared on TV shows like Kim Possible and Cold Case and in the films Madea’s Family Reunion and Entanglement. According to Vice she's shifted toward production, overseeing more than 12 films in recent years.

Amy Jo Johnson as Julie Emrick

Warner Bros; Chelsea Guglielmino/WireImage Amy Jo Johnson on 'Felicity' and now

Prior to Felicity, you probably knew Johnson as the Pink Power Ranger on the hit kids' action series. Once she enrolled at the University of New York, though, Johnson's work was decidedly different as one of Felicity's best friends.

Off-screen, however, she was dealing with a lot: her mother was dying of cancer.

"She got sick when we were doing the pilot and then that summer when we were filming she passed away," Johnson told Page Six at the ATX TV Festival in 2018. “It was just sort of this like rollercoaster ride for me emotionally for two years. I think I just needed to go fall apart somewhere.”

She took a break from filming for a time, returning for a handful of episodes at the end of the series.

"They were amazing, they really took care of me that way," she said of Abrams and the show's writers.

Johnson, now 52, has appeared on the TV series The Division and Flashpoint. She has a daughter, Francesca, 14, with her ex, businessman Olivier Giner.

Ian Gomez as Javier Clemente Quintata

Richard Cartwright; Sami Drasin/Freeform via Getty Ian Gomez on 'Felicity' and now

Gomez portrayed Dean & Deluca manager and friend to Felicity, Javier, who ultimately moved back to his native Spain after tying the knot with boyfriend Samuel.

"I think it was an important episode when Javier and Samuel got married. It was probably the first gay marriage on TV," he recalled in a 2012 interview with Glamour.

Known for his improv work in Chicago and a handful of movie and TV roles before Felicity, he went on to Norm, The Drew Carey Show, Jake in Progress and perhaps most famously Cougar Town. More recently, he's appeared on Single Drunk Female and The Morning Show.

Gomez, now 58, shares one daughter with ex-wife Nia Vardalos.



Greg Grunberg as Sean Blumberg

Touchstone Television / Courtesy Everett; Ethan Miller/FilmMagic Greg Grunberg on 'Felicity' and now

Like his costars, Grunberg had worked steadily in TV before joining Felicity as Sean, a member of the show's core friend group.



"The moments we were all together were some of the best," Grunberg said on a 2023 episode of his podcast, Talk About It!, sharing fond memories of the series.

In the same pod, he revealed that he and costar Amanda Foreman will co-host an upcoming rewatch podcast, bringing some "friends" along at times, too.

He went on to star on Alias following Felicity, followed by Heroes and Masters of Sex, among others.

Grunberg, now 57, is also a producer, and has three sons with wife Elizabeth Dawn Wershow.

Amanda Foreman as Meghan Rotundi

Getty; Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Amanda Foreman on 'Felicity' and now

As Felicity's first roomie Meghan, Foreman cast some spells and later fell for Sean (Grunberg).

"He's hilarious," she told CNN of her costar in 2000. "The great thing about this cast is that everybody is funny, and I guess if I had to say who's really the biggest clown, it would probably have to be Greg."

Foreman, now 57, had worked in TV for several years prior to Felicity, and went on to appear on Alias, What About Brian, Private Practice and Parenthood, and most recently acted on Awkward.

On a 2023 episode of Grunberg's podcast Talk About It!, she opened up about her multiple sclerosis diagnosis, which came after a winding road of symptoms, doctors' appointments and different diagnoses.



"It comes in stages of acceptance," she shared of her diagnosis. "For me, for sure, it took me years. It was so overwhelming."

Soon, she'll join Grunberg for the Felicity rewatch podcast.

Read the original article on People.