The Cast of Disney's 'The Haunted Mansion': Where Are They Now?

Kevin Winter/Getty Terence Stamp, Wallace Shawn, Aree Davis, Eddie Murphy, Marc John Jeffries, Marsha Thomason, Dina Waters and Jennifer Tilly at the premiere of 'The Haunted Mansion' on November 23, 2003 in L.A.

Two decades ago, fans saw The Haunted Mansion universe come to life in the 2003 film starring Eddie Murphy.

Based on the Disney theme park attraction of the same name, the original film told the story of two real estate agents who get trapped in a haunted mansion in the Louisiana Bayou with their two children.

Murphy led the cast as Jim Evers and was joined by Marsha Thomason, Wallace Shawn, Jennifer Tilly and Dina Spybey-Waters — to name a few.

Now, fans will get a chance to meet a new cast of characters in a brand new film which takes a bit of a different approach than the original 2003 tale. The movie follows a single mother, played by Rosario Dawson, and her young son who move into a New Orleans mansion. Realizing the home is not what it seems, they seek the help of a paranormal tour guide (LaKeith Stanfield), a psychic (Tiffany Haddish), a priest (Owen Wilson) and a historian (Danny DeVito). Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis are also part of the star-studded cast.

While getting to know the new Haunted Mansion cast, see what the stars of the original film are up to, 20 years after it first hit theaters.



Eddie Murphy as Jim Evers

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Image Press Agency/NurPhoto/Shutterstock Eddie Murphy

When Eddie Murphy stepped into the role of Jim Evers in the 2003 flick, he had more than 20 years of experience in the business, which dated back to his days as a cast member on Saturday Night Live in the '80s. The comedian's stacked lineup of iconic roles includes films like Beverley Hills Cop, Coming to America, The Nutty Professor, Doctor Dolittle and voicing Donkey in Shrek.

After starring as one-half of the real estate couple who gets trapped inside the titular home with their children, Murphy's career showed no signs of slowing down. His performance in 2006's Dreamgirls won him the Golden Globe for best supporting actor and he went on to appear in films like Imagine That, Tower Heist, Dolemite Is My Name, Coming 2 America and You People.

In addition to his Golden Globe wins, which include the 2023 Cecil B. DeMille Award, he has also won a Grammy, Screen Actors Guild Award and in 2015, he received the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

Murphy is a proud father of ten, sharing two children with his fiancée Paige Butcher, five with ex-wife Nicole Mitchell Murphy, a son with Tamara Hood, a daughter with Spice Girl Mel B and his oldest son, Eric, with Paulette McNeely.



Marsha Thomason as Sara Evers

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, JB Lacroix/Getty Marsha Thomason

Before landing the role of Sara Evers in The Haunted Mansion, Marsha Thomason had appeared primarily in television with roles in Pie in the Sky, Where the Heart Is, Playing the Field and in 2003 landed recurring appearances on Burn It and Las Vegas.

In the years following, the British actress has continued to act, landing roles on series like Lost, Make it or Break It and White Collar. More recently she appeared on NCIS: Los Angeles, The Bay and Cobra.

Thomason celebrated her 14 year wedding anniversary with her husband, Craig, in April 2023. The two are parents to daughter Tallulah Anaïs.

Marc John Jefferies as Michael Evers

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Marc John Jefferies

Marc John Jefferies began his acting career in the early 1990s when he was just a toddler, appearing alongside Halle Berry in Losing Isiah. After landing a few roles in the years that followed, he was in 2002's Stuart Little 2 and starting in 2003, appeared on numerous episodes of The Tracy Morgan Show.

After his role in The Haunted Mansion as one of the Evers' two children, Jefferies lent his voice to the series Fatherhood and appeared in films like Get Rich or Die Tryin', Keeping Up with the Steins, Assassination of a High School President and Notorious. He was also featured in HBO's Treme in 2010, Yelling to the Sky, Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son and Nerve.

More recently, Jefferies appeared in The Leo Movie, 13th and Pine and Phels High.

Aree Davis as Megan Evers

Moviestore/Shutterstock, Gregg DeGuire/WireImage Aree Davis

Aree Davis' role as Megan Evers in The Haunted Mansion was the actress' first and only film role. Since then, she had one-off appearances on shows like Grounded for Life and The Bernie Mac Show. She also appeared on six episodes of Everybody Hates Chris. Her last listed role, per IMDB, was an appearance on 'Til Death in 2008.

Wallace Shawn as Ezra

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Nik Morina/Shutterstock Wallace Shawn

In addition to The Haunted Mansion, Wallace Shawn's résumé films such as Manhattan, My Dinner with Andre, The Princess Bride, Clueless and Toy Story. Shawn is also the playwright behind The Designated Mourner, Marie and Bruce and The Fever — which were all adapted into films.

Since The Haunted Mansion, Shawn has continued to bolster his expansive career. On the small screen, he has appeared on The L Word, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, Mozart in the Jungle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Good Fight and Young Sheldon. As for the big screen, Shawn was in Admission, The Double, Book Club and Marriage Story, among many others. In 2005, he was named a Master American Dramatist by the PEN/Laura Pels International Foundation.

Shawn has been with his partner, Deborah Eisenberg, for more than 40 years though the two have never been married, per The New York Times in 2018.



Terence Stamp as Ramsley

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Tim Francis/Getty Terence Stamp

Terence Stamp's career started in the 1960s. Over the years, he's appeared in Billy Budd, Superman, Wall Street, The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Limey and Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace.

Since his role in The Haunted Mansion, the accomplished actor has continued landing parts in films like Elektra, Get Smart, Yes Man, The Adjustment Bureau, Murder Mystery and most recently, Last Night in Soho. He also returned to the Superman universe and lent his voice to numerous episodes of Smallville from 2003 to 2011.

Dina Spybey Waters as Emma

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Amy Sussman/Getty Dina Waters Spybey

Dina Spybey Waters' on-screen career began in the 1990s appearing in films like Striptease, The First Wives Club, John Q and shows including Men Behaving Badly, Six Feet Under and one episode of Frasier.

In 2003, the same year The Haunted Mansion hit theaters, she also appeared in Freaky Friday with Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. Since then, the actress was featured in Just Like Heaven and lent her voice to the series, Neighbors From Hell. Per IMDB, her most recent credit was in 2019's Chasing Molly.

In November 2022, she celebrated her 22-year wedding anniversary with husband, director Mark Waters. They share two children together.



Nathaniel Parker as Master Gracey

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Mike Marsland/WireImage Nathaniel Parker

Nathaniel Parker is as revered on screen as he is on stage. In 1988, he landed his first on-screen role in the mini-series Piece of Cake and the following year starred in The Merchant of Venice on Broadway and in London. He appeared in The Bodyguard in 1992 and from 2001 to 2007 starred in the BBC series, The Inspector Lynley Mysteries.

After starring as Master Gracey in the 2003 Murphy-led film, Parker has continued acting, appearing on shows like Bleak House, Land Girls, Merlin, The Beast Must Die and films such as Flawless, Ophelia and The Last Duel. In 2015, he won the prestigious Olivier Award for best actor in a supporting role for his performance in Wolf Hall a Bring Up the Bodies.

He and his wife, Anna Patrick, share two daughters.

Jennifer Tilly as Madame Leota

Walt Disney/courtesy Everett Collection, Elyse Jankowski/FilmMagic Jennifer Tilly

Fans will most notably recognize Jennifer Tilly from her role as Tiffany in the Child's Play franchise, but she's lent her talents to many pictures. Aside from playing Madame Leota in The Haunted Mansion, she's appeared in Johnny Be Good, Sister Mary Explains it All, The Initiation of Sarah, Bound and many more. Her performance in 1994's Bullets Over Broadway, earned her an Oscar nomination.

On TV, Tilly voiced the character of Bonnie Swanson on Family Guy and appeared on Hill Street Blues, Key West and many others. She's also dabbled in Broadway, starring the 2001 production of The Women and 2012's Don't Dress For Dinner.

In the new Haunted Mansion film, fans will meet Madame Leota again as Jamie Lee Curtis steps into the role.

