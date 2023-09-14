Cast of Bread: Where are they now, as actress Jean Boht dies?

Jean Boht passed away on September 12, as confirmed in a statement from her family (Andy Kelvin / PA)

Actress Jean Boht, best known for playing matriarch Nellie Boswell in Bread, has died at the age of 91, as confirmed by a statement from her family.

Boht also appeared in sitcoms like I Woke Up One Morning and Brighton Belles, as well as drama Boys From the Blackstuff.

The news comes a month after the death of her husband, composer Carl Davis.

“It is with overwhelming sadness that we must announce that Jean Boht passed away yesterday, Tuesday, September 12,” read the statement from her family. “Jean had been battling vascular dementia and Alzheimer’s disease with the indefatigable spirit for which she was both beloved and renowned.”

In the wake of her passing, here’s a look at the rest of the cast of Bread and where they are now.

Where is the cast of Bread now?

Ronald Forfar

Ronald Forfar co-starred with Boht as her character’s adulterous husband, Freddie Boswell.

Following the end of the show, Forfar continued to act, appearing in ’90s movies including period drama Vatel.

He passed away in 2020, at the age of 81.

Eileen Pollock

Eileen Pollock was best known for her role as Lilo Lil, the ‘other woman’, mistress of Freddie Boswell.

After Bread, Pollock went on to perform largely on stage, working with several different Northern Irish companies.

She died at the end of 2020, at the age of 73.

Peter Howitt

One of the most successful stars from Bread, Peter Howitt moved to Hollywood after finishing up his role as Joey Bowell, the eldest son of Nellie and Freddie.

Howitt was replaced as Joey in season 5, when Graham Bickley took over the role.

It’s believed that he left to pursue writing and directing more fully, but he later paid tribute to the show and confirmed he didn’t regret appearing in it.

Howitt went on to direct films like Johnny English and Sliding Doors.

Peter is reported to now be living in Canada after leaving the industry in 2008 following the birth of his daughter, Amy.

Victor McGuire

Following his role as Jack Boswell in Bread, Victor McGuire went on to play Big Garth in Coronation Street, as well as starring in films like Guy Ritchie's Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels.

He’s still a working actor, appearing in show Cell 8 since 2022.

Gilly Coman

Gilly Coman, who starred as Nellie's daughter Aveline in the first four seasons of Bread, went on to have a successful soap career.

She took on roles in Coronation Street, Emmerdale, and Inspector Morse.

Coman died at the age of 54 in 2010 from a suspected heart attack. She is survived by her three children.

Jonathan Morris

After playing Adrian Boswell in Bread, Jonathan Morris went on to star in various films and TV shows in the ’90s, as well as doing a stint of TV presenting.

However, he stopped working in the public eye largely after 2000, though did appear in a couple of celebrity gameshows in 2005, Drop the Celebrity, and The Games.