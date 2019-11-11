Cassius Winston posts double-double a day after his brother's death

Cassius Winston (middle) and his brother Khy Winston (right) watch warm ups prior to the game against the Binghamton Bearcats. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Michigan State Spartans guard Cassius Winston came into Sunday’s game against Binghamton with a heavy heart. His brother, Zachary Winston, died Saturday night when he stepped in front of an Amtrak train, according to the Detroit Free Press.

While some expected Cassius to sit out Sunday, he decided to play. Winston started for the No.1-ranked Spartans, and notched a double-double early in the second half.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Winston, 21, was the focus point of Michigan State’s offense. He went 7-of-16 from the field, scoring 17 points in the 100-47 win. Winston also added 11 assists for a double-double.

Prior to the start of the contest, Michigan State held a moment of silence for Zachary Winston.

Michigan State held a moment of silence for Cassius Winston's brother, Zachary, who died last night.



Cassius is suited up, and in the starting lineup. pic.twitter.com/SSS5EhvNhm — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 11, 2019

Zachary, 19, was a sophomore at Albion College in Michigan. He played basketball at Albion, where he averaged 2.6 points per game as a freshman. Scott Kipp, the Albion Public Safety chief, told the Battle Creek Enquirer Zachary intentionally stepped in front of the train.

Before taking the court Sunday, Cassius received a pep talk from his coaches, including Tom Izzo.

Cassius Winston suiting up tonight after losing his brother. What a moment.

pic.twitter.com/fpkEhFHtD2 — Eli Hershkovich (@EliHershkovich) November 11, 2019

Story continues

Cassius then ran past the first row of fans, tapping the tops of the spectators’ hands. After he was done, he turned, ran onto the court and led the Spartans to a win.

———

Chris Cwik is a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at christophercwik@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @Chris_Cwik

More from Yahoo Sports: