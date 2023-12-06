Cassie's Husband Shares Family Photo for Daughter's Birthday Weeks After Singer Settles Case with Diddy

The singer and her husband are parents to two daughters — Frankie and Sunny

Alex Fine/Instagram, Emma McIntyre/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Cassie (R) and husband Alex Fine (L) celebrate their daughter's 4th birthday

Cassie's daughter is celebrating another year around the sun.

On Wednesday, the singer's husband Alex Fine posted a lengthy tribute to their daughter Frankie on Instagram as she turned 4 years old. Sharing a series of adorable photos, the family of four poses together for color and black-and-white shots, smiling sweetly.

"Frankie Stone Fine is 4 today! Wrote her a letter before she was born and every word still rings true" Fine wrote in his caption.

"Franks is the most sweet, kind, smart, and funny kid in the world and the best big sister. I Couldn’t love my three girls any more, but everyday my heart gets bigger and bigger with every laugh, hug, and kiss," he said.

In the letter, Fine promises to show up for his daughter and love her unconditionally. He promises to "be a man that you and your mother look up to and love," and says that he will "will show you a healthy relationship and how you deserve to be treated."

The letter concludes with the proud dad saying, "You’re perfect to me and always will be, my Frankie Stone Fine."

Fine and Cassie share daughters Frankie and Sunny, 2.

The birthday celebrations come weeks after Cassie filed a lawsuit against her former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs, alleging that the music mogul raped and sex trafficked her over the course of an abusive 10 years.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships,” she said in a statement. “With the expiration of New York’s Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life.”

In a statement to PEOPLE, Combs’ lawyer Ben Brafman denied the allegations, which he called “offensive and outrageous.”

On Nov. 17, Diddy and Cassie announced they resolved the claims in the lawsuit to their "mutual satisfaction," they said. The parties added that there will be no further details about the terms of the agreement released publicly.

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Ventura said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Her attorney, Douglas Wigdor, said, “I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit. She ought to be commended for doing so.”

Combs added, “We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love.”

Ben Brafman, Combs' lawyer, clarified his client's stance on the issue, telling PEOPLE in a statement, "Just so we’re clear, a decision to settle a lawsuit, especially in 2023, is in no way an admission of wrongdoing. Mr. Combs‘ decision to settle the lawsuit does not in any way undermine his flat-out denial of the claims. He is happy they got to a mutual settlement and wishes Ms. Ventura the best."



