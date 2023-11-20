Who Is Cassie's Husband? All About Alex Fine

Cassie married personal trainer Alex Fine in August 2019

Paul Morigi/Getty Sunny Fine, Alex Fine and Cassie Fine attend Preakness 147 at Pimlico Race Course on May 21, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Cassie has been married to her husband Alex Fine since 2019.

The "Me & U" singer, whose full name is Casandra Ventura, first teased her relationship with Fine in December 2018, two months after confirming her breakup with rapper Diddy. The pair married the following August and welcomed their first child together, Frankie, in December. In March 2021, they announced the birth of their second daughter, Sunny.

Four years after her breakup with Diddy, Cassie filed a lawsuit against the “I’ll Be Missing You” rapper in November 2023, alleging he raped and sexually trafficked her over the course of their decade-long relationship. In the complaint, Cassie claimed she was stuck in a “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking” for 10 years, and when she tried to end the relationship for good in 2018, he allegedly raped her.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Diddy’s lawyer Ben Brafman denied the allegations and called them “offensive and outrageous.”

The next day, Diddy and Cassie announced they settled and resolved the claims in the lawsuit to their "mutual satisfaction."

“I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control,” Cassie said in a statement. “I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support.”

Fine was supportive of Cassie throughout the legal process, a source told PEOPLE.

So who is Cassie’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Alex Fine and his relationship with the singer.

He played football in college

Alex Fine Instagram Alex Fine.

Fine grew up in Lake Orion, Michigan, and before he started his career as a personal trainer, he played football for Central Michigan University. Fine was a defensive back on the team between 2012 and 2014.

He is a personal trainer

Alex Fine Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine.

After graduating from college, Fine worked as a personal trainer in Los Angeles, working his way up to ultimately having his own brand, Alex Fine Performance, which he started in January 2015. Now, he works with celebrity clients like Jennifer Aniston and Mark Wahlberg and the casts of shows like Riverdale and Outer Banks, including stars KJ Apa and Chase Stokes.

In a 2021 interview with Ron Williams, Fine shared that he was passionate about personal training because he realized that many of his clients were constantly surrounded by people and had few one-on-one interactions, so he felt a “special bond” with them.

“Personal training was the relationships and having conversations that you wouldn’t get anywhere else,” he said.

He and Cassie met at the gym

Cassie Instagram Cassie with her mom and Alex Fine.

In a fitting fashion for the personal trainer, he and his now-wife first met at the gym, she told Vogue in October 2019. Fine was originally Diddy’s personal trainer and then Cassie became his client as well, a source told PEOPLE in November 2023. “They hit it off, and she started to open up to him," the source said. "Alex wanted to be with Cassie."

Cassie and Diddy split in September 2018 and two months later, Cassie debuted her new relationship on her Instagram with a picture of her and Fine kissing in a photobooth alongside her mom.

He proposed in a sweet way

Alex Fine Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine.

Soon after they started dating, Cassie got pregnant with the couple’s first daughter, Frankie. Since they had already decided to marry before Frankie’s due date, Cassie told Vogue she wasn’t expecting a proposal.

“I knew that Alex was designing a ring, but I honestly wasn’t expecting a super elaborate proposal because we already had the wedding date set, but he planned such a beautiful experience for me,” she told the outlet. “I was so surprised!”

Cassie thought she was getting ready for her birthday dinner with her family when she pulled up to meet Fine, who was on location with the Compton Cowboys, a group that uses horseback riding to engage inner-city kids in Compton, California.

She was surprised to find a Stevie Wonder song playing, and when she was escorted out back, she saw guys on horses with their initials tied above them. Fine then came around on a horse as well.

“When he got down on one knee, everything just stopped,” she said. “I felt like I lost my sense of hearing; I just saw his mouth moving, and he said ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ ”

The two enjoyed dinner on the beach complete with a bonfire after. “I will never forget how special Alex made me feel that night,” Cassie said.

They got married in August 2019

Cassie Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine with their daughter Frankie Stone Fine.

Following the proposal, Cassie and Fine picked a date just days away so they planned their wedding in record time. The couple got married on Aug. 28, 2019, with 14 of their closest family members in an “intimate backyard wedding,” as Cassie called it.

​​“We wanted a simple venue with a beautiful view that felt warm and romantic,” Cassie told Vogue. “We wanted the aesthetic to reflect how comfortable and content we feel with each other.”

The pair wrote their own vows and Cassie walked down the aisle to Kina Grannis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

“I felt really relaxed during the ceremony,” Cassie said. “As soon as I saw Alex, any nerves that I did have went away, and I just couldn’t stop smiling.”

They have two children together

Alex Fine Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine with kids, Sunny and Frankie.

Cassie and Fine welcomed their first daughter, Frankie Stone Fine, on Dec. 9, 2019, after announcing they were expecting in June. On March 22, 2021, their second daughter, Sunny Cinco Fine, joined the family.

Following Sunny’s birth, Fine wrote a sweet letter on Instagram to his daughters, sharing that they are his “purpose.”

“I woke up this morning with you two and your mama and took a moment to let it sink in that we created the perfect family that isn’t perfect but its filled with so much love,” he wrote in the letter. “I always thought my purpose was to inspire others through wellness and give back to those who are less fortunate but I was wrong.”

He continued, “That is my legacy and you two girls are my purpose, I am put on this earth so I can help you shine and have your beautiful lights touch a lot of people. Just holding both of you I know you are destined for absolutely amazing things and I’m put on this earth to support what you two love doing.”

He works with Cassie on his fitness company, Almost Home

Alex Fine Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine.

Fine founded Almost Home, a fitness company that provides workout plans, healthy recipes and merch “with the goal to help you improve your life for the better, and then go further to improve the lives of those around you,” per its website.

He frequently releases workout plans that feature Cassie, and the pair have both written blog posts for the site discussing their health and workouts.

He was supportive of Cassie when she sued Diddy

Cassie Instagram Cassie and Alex Fine.

After Cassie filed a lawsuit alleging that Diddy kept her in a 10-year “cycle of abuse, violence and sex trafficking,” Fine stuck by Cassie’s side.

Cassie alleged that after she tried to leave Diddy in September 2018, he raped her. Diddy’s lawyer denied the accusations, and the day after the lawsuit was filed, it was settled.

Through it all, a source told PEOPLE that Fine “had her back through a lot.” The source also gave an update on Cassie’s “tight-knit” family, sharing that “they’ve made a little life for themselves” apart from Hollywood.

“[They] used to go to a lot of events before, but it's just not their thing now,” the source said. "They’re really hands-on parents. She’s a really, really good mom. They moved really fast when they got together and got very serious quickly."



