Cassie settles lawsuit accusing Sean 'Diddy' Combs of rape, physical abuse, sex trafficking

Sean "Diddy" Combs poses ringside with model Cassie Ventura.

Diddy and Cassie have reached a settlement, one day after the singer accused the music mogul of rape, sex trafficking and physical abuse in a lawsuit.

The parties said Friday that a resolution had been reached in the case; they did not disclose a settlement amount. Casandra Ventura, known professionally as singer Cassie, filed a sex trafficking and sexual assault lawsuit Thursday against ex-boyfriend Sean "Diddy" Combs in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, according to court documents obtained by USA TODAY.

In a statement Friday, Cassie said, "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control. I want to thank my family, fans and lawyers for their unwavering support."

"We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best," Combs said in a separate statement. "Love."

Ventura's lawyer Douglas Widor "commended" his client for coming forward with her claims. "I am very proud of Ms. Ventura for having the strength to go public with her lawsuit," he said Friday in a statement.

The singer was also suing Combs' companies Bad Boy Entertainment, Bad Boy Records, Combs Enterprises, LLC, as well as Epic Records.

The lawsuit alleges that Cassie, who began a professional and sexual relationship with the rap mogul when she was 19, was trafficked, raped and viciously beat by Combs over the course of a decade.

"After years in silence and darkness, I am finally ready to tell my story, and to speak up on behalf of myself and for the benefit of other women who face violence and abuse in their relationships," Cassie said in a statement Thursday. "With the expiration of New York's Adult Survivors Act fast approaching, it became clear that this was an opportunity to speak up about the trauma I have experienced and that I will be recovering from for the rest of my life."

In a statement provided Thursday to USA TODAY, Combs denied Cassie's "offensive and outrageous" allegations and accused his ex of extortion.

"For the past six months, Mr. Combs has been subjected to Ms. Ventura's persistent demand of $30 million, under the threat of writing a damaging book about their relationship, which was unequivocally rejected as blatant blackmail," the statement read. "Despite withdrawing her initial threat, Ms. Ventura has now resorted to filing a lawsuit riddled with baseless and outrageous lies, aiming to tarnish Mr. Combs' reputation and seeking a pay day."

Cassie details rape, abuse in lawsuit against ex Diddy

Cassie met a then-37-year-old Combs in 2005 after the rap mogul became interested in signing her to Bad Boy Records. After being lured into an "ostentatious, fast-paced and drug-fueled lifestyle" and a romantic relationship with Combs, Cassie alleges in the lawsuit that Combs "took control" of her life – ranging from her healthcare to her career opportunities – and plied her with drugs and alcohol.

The complaint alleges Combs also forced Cassie into "repeated unwanted sexual encounters" with male prostitutes who he hired and recorded their encounters. Despite her efforts to escape Combs' abuse, Cassie was repeatedly tracked down by Combs' "vast network of corporations and affiliated entities" and compelled to return to him, per the singer's filing.

Following "concerted efforts" to break away from the relationship, Cassie joined Combs for dinner at an Italian restaurant in Malibu, California, in September 2018, according to the lawsuit. The singer was under the impression they would be having "a discussion about concluding their relationship for good."

After the encounter, Cassie alleges Combs forced her into her apartment and tried to kiss her. Despite his sexual advances being denied, Combs then proceeded to rape her.

Combs and Cassie began dating in 2007 and had an on-and-off relationship for more than a decade.

She became known for the Ryan Leslie-produced hit single "Me & U," which secured the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart in 2006. The song was the lead single off her only studio album, which was self-titled.

Combs built one of hip-hop's biggest empires, blazing a trail with several entities attached to his famous name. He is the founder of Bad Boy Records and a three-time Grammy winner who has worked with a slew of top-tier artists including Notorious B.I.G., Mary J. Blige, Usher, Lil Kim, Faith Evans and 112.

NYPD deny criminal investigation into Diddy

The New York Police Department denied an active criminal investigation into Combs in a statement from the department’s deputy commissioner public information spokesperson to USA TODAY on Friday.

"There is no such investigation, at present. The NYPD always treats allegations of sexual assault and rape extremely seriously, and urges anyone who has been a victim to file a police report so that support and services can be offered to survivors and a comprehensive investigation can be conducted."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault, RAINN offers support through the National Sexual Assault Hotline (800.656.HOPE & online.rainn.org).

If you are a victim of domestic violence, The National Domestic Violence Hotline (thehotline.org) allows you to speak confidentially with trained advocates online or by the phone, which they recommend for those who think their online activity is being monitored by their abuser (800-799-7233). They can help survivors develop a plan to achieve safety for themselves and their children.

Contributing: Edward Segarra

