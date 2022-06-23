Casper Ruud vs David Goffin LIVE: Latest tennis scores and updates from Hurlingham Club

Casper Ruud vs David Goffin LIVE: Latest tennis scores and updates from Hurlingham Club
Preparation for Wimbledon continues at the Hurlingham Club this afternoon as French Open finalist Casper Ruud and the World no. 7 Carlos Alcaraz are in exhibition action at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

23-year-old Ruud was beaten by Rafael Nadal in straight sets in the French Open becoming the first man from Norway to reach a grand slam final and he will be hoping to go one better on the grass courts of Wimbledon in July. He’ll be facing Belgium’s David Goffin who has slowly been moving back up the rankings after slipping out of the top 50 last year. In 2022 he’s defeated 11th seed Hubert Hurkacz at the Italian Open and reached the third round of the French Open for the first time in three years but was forced to miss the start of the grass season due to an injury he sustained after losing to Hurkacz at Roland Garros.

Alcaraz will follow Ruud and Goffin’s match against an opponent yet to be confirmed before facing Ruud himself in a second exhibition on Saturday. The Spaniard lost in the second round on his Wimbledon debut last year, but has subsequently reached the quarter-finals at US Open and French Open giving the teenager belief that he has the skill to go further in grand slams.

“I have to improve for the next Grand Slam or next matches but I would say I’m not far away from reaching a semi-final or being able to win a Grand Slam… I would say I have the level, I have the confidence to win a Grand Slam or reach the semi-finals next time,” he said after his defeat to Alexander Zverev at Roland Garros.

Follow all the action from today’s Hurlingham Club schedule below:

Ruud vs Goffin live updates

  • Casper Ruud faces David Goffin at 2:30pm

  • Carlos Alcaraz on court later this afternoon

  • Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic warm up for Wimbledon with wins at Hurlingham Club

Tatjana Maria and Serena Williams – Mums out to make their mark at Wimbledon

14:05 , Michael Jones

Serena Williams’ shock Wimbledon comeback means there will be at least two mums in the women’s singles at SW19 this year – and Tatjana Maria is eager to keep showing parenthood does not have to spell the end of your tennis career.

The 34-year-old German is set to step on court at the All England Club for the first time since giving birth to her second child Cecilia last April.

It meant Maria missed her favourite major of the year in 2021 but she returns this time knowing the omens are good. Her best run at Wimbledon occurred seven years ago when she made the third round in her first appearance at SW19 as a mother following Charlotte’s birth at the end of 2013.

Tatjana Maria and Serena Williams – Mums out to make their mark at Wimbledon

Serena Williams withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury to doubles partner Ons Jabeur

14:00 , Michael Jones

Serena Williams has been forced to withdraw from the Rothesay International at Eastbourne due to an injury to her doubles partner Ons Jabeur.

Williams had been playing in her first tournament in 12 months but will now focus on her Wimbledon preparations after receiving a wildcard for the singles draw.

Williams and Jabeur, the world No 3 in singles, made it two wins out of two on Wednesday with a straight sets victory over Shuko Aoyama and Chan Hao-ching and had reached the semi-finals.

But the pair, dubbed ‘Onserena’ after forging an entertaining partnership, will not feature again this week after Jabeur suffered a knee injury during their second-round win.

Serena Williams withdraws from Eastbourne due to injury to doubles partner Ons Jabeur

Serena Williams doubted she would ever play tennis again ahead of Wimbledon return

13:55 , Michael Jones

Serena Williams returned to tennis after a year away with a doubles win at the Eastbourne International on Tuesday and while the American great reaffirmed her love for the game she said her future on the circuit remains uncertain.

The 23-times major champion had not played competitive tennis since limping out of her first-round match at last year’s Wimbledon in tears due to a leg injury, and the 40-year-old said there were times when she doubted she would ever compete again.

However, Williams, who has won seven Wimbledon singles titles, took a wildcard for the grasscourt major and kicked off her preparations with a doubles win with Tunisian Ons Jabeur.

Serena Williams doubted she would ever play tennis again

When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

13:50 , Michael Jones

Wimbledon is right around the corner with the seedings now set for the iconic grass-court event at the All England Club ahead of a tournament that will be like no other this year.

Ranking points have been stripped from the Championships after the All England Club took the decision to ban players from Russia and Belarus as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

There are plenty of storylines elsewhere, with Emma Raducanu set to return to SW19 for the first time since winning the US Open last September. However, the 19-year-old remains an injury doubt, as does Andy Murray as the two-time Wimbledon champion prepares for another crack at a grand slam.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the tournament:

When is Wimbledon and when is the draw?

Today at Hurlingham

13:45 , Michael Jones

Today’s tennis action sees two up-and-comers Casper Ruud and Carlos Alcaraz continue their preparations for the next major at Wimbledon.

Ruud is on court first and will face Belgium’s David Goffin with coverage starting around 2:30pm before Carlos Alcaraz reportedly takes on Frances Tiafoe.

Yesterday at Hurlingham

13:40 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic got their preparations for Wimbledon underway with exhibition matches in the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic at Hurlingham Club in London.

In the bright sunshine on a June afternoon Nadal and Stan Wawrinka came face-to-face in a clash that threatend at times to hit second gear. There were some moments of delight for the excited crowd but with Nadal playing on court for the first time since 2019 and Wawrinka still easing his way back into tennis follow surgery on his left foot the proceedings weren’t overly thrilling. That type of tennis will come later this month and in July when Wimbledon rolls around but today’s matches were the fun warm-ups.

Felix Auger-Aliassme tried to enjoy himself. He gave a good showing in the first set against Novak Djokovic and was perhaps a touch unfortunate that the key moments of the match went the way of the Serb. Or is that down to Djokovic’s experience and desire to win? Probably a bit of both but regardless when the Serbian stepped up the tempo in the second set he was a class above his opponent.

What did we learn? Neither match showed any new revelations from Nadal or Djokovic but they did prove that both men are in good shape. Nadal seems to have overcome the muscle problems with his foot and Djokovic seems to be relishing the opportunity to play on grass again.

A meeting between the two seems destined for Wimbledon. Nadal came out victorious on clay but who will triumph next time? That remains to be seen.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic warm up for Wimbledon with wins at Hurlingham Club

13:30 , Michael Jones

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic both kickstarted their Wimbledon preparations with easy exhibition wins at the Giorgio Armani Tennis Classic.

Nadal showed no ill-effects after nerve treatment on the chronic foot problem that troubled him during his French Open triumph earlier this month as he beat Stan Wawrinka 6-2 6-3 at the Hurlingham Club in London.

Djokovic, in his first match since losing to Nadal in the quarter-finals at Roland Garros, won 6-2 6-1 against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic warm up for Wimbledon with wins at Hurlingham Club

