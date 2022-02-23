Casper Just Launched a New Cooling Pillow That's Perfect for Hot Sleepers

Photo credit: Casper



Calling all restless and hot sleepers: Casper launched a new cooling pillow! After the launch of the brand's Cooling Collection last year, our team happily switched out our bedding for something more cool and chic. This new extension of the product line was created to provide additional solutions for those who experience nighttime overheating.

Liz Boscacci, Director of Product Development at Casper explains, "We developed Casper’s new Foam Pillow with Snow Technology™ in-house by our award-winning R&D team at Casper Labs, this pillow features our proprietary Snow Technology™ that provides not only a cool-to-the-touch feel but actively pulls heat away from your head and neck for 12+ hours of cooler sleep.”

So, what's the verdict?

When Casper's team reached out for a review of the new Foam Pillow with Snow Technology, I knew I was in for my best sleep yet. The pillow is actually cool on both sides and this feeling lasts for over 12 hours. If you're used to waking up in the middle of the night (like me) or take a little too long to wind down in bed, the cooling sensation will stick around until you fall asleep.

How does it work?

Within the pillow cover is a perforated foam that pulls the heat away from your face and neck so you're not waking up with your hair stuck to your neck. It also includes three layers of supportive foams to ensure your head and neck achieve optimal alignment throughout the night



The pillow is seriously like a fluffy cloud, but thanks to three layers of supportive foam, you can rest your head without sinking in. Test this lifesaver out today on Casper for $139. Your sleep routine just got upgraded.

