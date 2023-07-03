Who is Ellie Goulding’s husband Caspar Jopling?

(SplashNews.com)

Four years after their fairytale, star-studded wedding, Ellie Goulding and husband Caspar Jopling are reportedly “spending time apart” amid strains in their relationship.

The 36-year-old singer was pictured without her engagement ring at London’s swanky Serpentine Summer Party last week, and, following the event, the pair appeared to go their separate ways as the art dealer, 33, visited Chiltern Firehouse with friends.

The couple, who began dating in 2017, welcomed their first child together, a son Arthur in 2021. An unexpected surprise, the pair weren’t planning on a pandemic pregnancy — it “was not the plan”, she told Vogue.

“The thought of getting pregnant didn’t seem like it could be a reality,” she says, adding that she’s enjoying the way her body has changed. “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but]—I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it.”

Goulding and Jopling tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at York Minster in 2019, attended by both celeb royalty and actual royalty alike. After a beautiful church ceremony at the cathedral — Goulding wore a romantic Chloe wedding dress — the pair then partied with pals in the stately grounds of nearby Castle Howard.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling were spotted at the Serpetine Summer Party (Dave Benett)

“Being married is still just like being boyfriend and girlfriend with my husband, we’re like good mates,” Goulding told Heart Radio afterwards.

She added that she believed they would be in “the honeymoon period forever”, explaining that the pair could “have a laugh.”

Goulding also chatted to Fearne Cotton on the Happy Place podcast about just how much her life had changed since meeting Jopling. The singer opened up about how she previously sought professional help to deal with her anger issues and how Jopling came into the picture.

“I used to be much more irrational,” she said. “I’ve had a lot of therapy and now I try to listen to people rather than talking all the time. I don’t come across as an angry person, but it’s definitely something I’ve had to work on for a long time.”

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Goulding on their wedding day (PA)

Although Jopling may not be as famous a face as Goulding, the former Sotheby’s art dealer has some impressive ties of his own - including a long-standing friendship with Princess Eugenie, an aristocratic bloodline and a celebrity art dealer uncle, Jay Jopling.

Ellie Goulding’s bespoke Chloe wedding dress (PA)

From his artistic Instagram to his puzzling proposal, here’s everything to know about Jopling...

Who is Caspar Jopling?

Jopling, 33, is an art dealer at the renowned international art gallery White Cube.

Having just finished studying for an MBA at Oxford, he also worked at world-leading fine art broker Sotheby’s in New York for five years.

Born in Yorkshire, he spent his childhood years at Eton before eventually heading off to Harvard University where he studied History of Art and Architecture as well as Film Studies. At Harvard, he joined the rowing team and competed internationally; once representing Team GB at the Youth Olympics in 2010. Goulding revealed on Instagram that Jopling had taken up rowing again at Oxford, revealing he “has been rowing pretty much every single day since September.”

Initial reports mistakenly identified him as a professional athlete, which delighted Goulding who said, “People keep saying Caspar is a Team GB rower — it’s kind of got out of hand now but we find it really funny.”

Jopling clearly finds it hilarious, as his Twitter bio actually reads “not an athlete”.

Following his time at uni, he then went on to intern at auction house Christie’s and eventually settled at their rival Sotheby’s in New York for the long haul. He has occasionally penned an art review or two, with an author page listed on the Huffington Post.

Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling at Princess Eugenie’s wedding (PA)

He is a close pal of Princess Eugenie’s, which may be because his uncle Jay Jopling invested in a company that she used to work for called Paddle8. Back in 2016, Jopling shared an image of Princess Eugenie (who also works in the art world) at Art Basel in Miami standing beside a picture which read "very sexy".

Who is Caspar Jopling’s family?

Jopling is certainly no stranger to the high life.

His parents are Jayne Warde-Aldam and The Hon Nicholas Jopling and he has a stepfather called Charles Andrew Warde-Aldam. A Yorkshire man through and through, his parents actually have aristocratic ties as the family owns Frickley Hall — a Grade II listed building dating back to 1760 and the “Warde-Aldam family seat” according to Yorkshire Post. The Yorkshire Post also reported that his family is popular in equestrian circles and host a tournament called the Frickley Horse Trials.

Jopling’s father has impressive connections, as his grandfather Thomas Michael Jopling, Baron Jopling was a minister who served in office between 1983-1987 under Margaret Thatcher.

His uncle is Jay Jopling, a celebrity in the art world and the founder of White Cube, where Caspar currently works.

How long have Ellie Goulding and Caspar Jopling been together?

Jopling is a close pal of Princess Eugenie’s (PA)

Jopling and Goulding first met at a dinner thrown for her by a friend following the singer’s Jingle Bell Ball performance in late 2016.

“It’s not a particularly exciting story, sadly. It wasn’t a love at first sight thing at all,” Goulding said to Jessie Ware on her podcast Table Manners. “We didn’t fancy each other at all. We were just sat next to each other at dinner.”

“I was sat next to Caspar and he was from a big farming family and I talked about how I was vegan. And he talked about how much he loved meat: beef and chicken and lamb and whatever else. So we literally had nothing in common.”

Despite not getting off to the best start, Goulding said “he wooed me basically. We ended up just going on dates. He works in art so he took me to art galleries and stuff, and now we’re married.”

Jopling first posted a photo of Goulding on his personal Instagram account on May 22, 2017, and it appears that the pair spent a romantic weekend together, as he wrote, “Weekend of art, Ricky gervais and stodgy mushroom pate”.

During the pandemic, the pair were holed up in their country home in Gloucestershire. “I grew up in the country,” she told Vogue. “Moving here has made me realise how mad the past 10 years [of my life] have been. I realised how much I’ve stored away—awards, furniture, [it’s] been a real rollercoaster, pulling things out of boxes. I even found my old school books. Since I started my career, this is the first place that I’ve been kind of settled.”

Over the years, Jopling has been Goulding’s plus one to several high profile events, including the 2017 amfAR gala, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner’s Wyoming nuptials and Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding to Jack Brooksbank.

Caspar’s romantic proposal

Jopling announced that he and Goulding were engaged on August 7, 2018 when he shared an image of Goulding flashing a striking ring. He wrote, “I get to spend the rest of my life with this truly extraordinary and beautiful, beautiful person. No one has ever made me feel more full of life, knowledge, happiness, or love. Hope, passion, confidence, and more love.”

“There is no one I have ever been more complete with and there is no one I will ever feel more complete with. I look forward to a lifetime of exploring the world together, crying with laughter at stupid jokes, chatting into the early hours of the morning about art, music, the world, and the future. I love you Elena,” he continued.

Goulding delved into detail about the proposal, saying on The Jonathan Ross show that Jopling had “proposed a bit sooner than he thought he was going to”. She said, “I think he got a bit over excited and proposed the week before he was planning."

She explained that Jopling surprised her with a proposal halfway through a boozy puzzle session at home. Goulding said, “We were having maybe a couple of drinks and we were doing a Jigsaw puzzle. He likes them. I think it was quite an easy one. Probably 400 (pieces). Anyway I think he was getting bored of it and then he proposed. It was quite romantic for some reason.”

In Jopling’s photograph of the proposal, the “easy” puzzle can be seen on the table along with what appears to be a gin and tonic.

Jopling surprised his wife with a proposal halfway through a boozy puzzle session at home (SplashNews.com)

Their engagement was announced traditionally with a newspaper announcement in The Times, which read, “Mr C.W.F. Jopling and Miss E.J. Goulding. The engagement is announced between Caspar, son of The Hon Nicholas Jopling of Yorkshire and Mrs Jayne Warde-Aldam of Yorkshire, and Elena, daughter of Mr Arthur Goulding of Hertfordshire and Mrs Tracey Sumner of West Midlands.”

They were married in Yorkshire. Jopling posted a gallery of pictures from the wedding on Instagram, which included shots of Goulding in her bespoke Chloe wedding gown, and captioned it, "Thankful for everyone and everything, especially you."

He also shared an Instagram story of himself and Goulding holding hands with their rings on display, which he captioned, "Now we sleep."